Megan Fox's Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Practical & Dependable Partner

Megan Fox is officially off the market, so my apologies to anyone hoping to shoot their shot. In May 2020, Fox's on-and-off-again partner of 14 years, Brian Austin Green, announced he and Fox had decided to split, and soon after, Fox was seen canoodling with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly. She and MGK are now a legit item, and I shouldn't be all that surprised, considering Megan Fox's zodiac sign. A Taurus tends to be a major #RelationshipPerson, because for them, consistency and dependability are key.

The Transformers actor was born on May 16, which makes her one of the most practical signs of the zodiac. TBF, Taureans don't need to be in relationships — in fact, they kinda like having their space. But they do like the idea of having a person who's always down for cuddles and chill nights in. Spooning in bed is always preferable to hitting the town for a Taurus, and they simply don't have the patience for playing games. As Fox admitted to MTV during a March 2012 interview, "I hate going out and being in crowds or being in clubs," later adding, "I'm a Taurus. We're boring." Spoken like a true Taurus queen.

Taureans may seem gentle and even-keeled (which they are), but don't let you guard down around these famously stubborn folks. The bulls of the zodiac are always sure of their opinions, and they have total confidence in themselves. "I'm smart and I can be really funny and interesting and I can go toe-to-toe with anybody in a conversation," the actor told Entertainment Weekly back in June 2009. As a sensual Taurus, Fox is also sexy and she knows it. "I'm just really confident sexually and I think that sort of oozes out of my pores," she said during a May 2009 convo with Esquire, and that's a major Taurus vibe.

Because they're so comfortable in their own skin, bulls don't feel the need for constant company. "I've never been a social butterfly," Fox admitted to Cosmopolitan in Aug. 2014. "I don't feel lonely or isolated." A Taurus in a relationship is far from needy, though these sensual individuals def require lots of physical affection. As Fox hilariously told For Him Magazine in June 2008, she feels like she has "the libido of a 15-year-old boy." "My sex drive is so high," she said. "I'd rather have sex with Brian all the time than leave the house." Get it, girl!

They may be self-assured, but bulls also like to have assurance about what's coming next. Taureans are all about feeling cozy, comfortable, and totally at ease, which is why stable relationships suit them best. Yes, some people consider Taureans "boring," but predictability suits these folks just fine. What they want most in a partner is someone who will spoil them, respect them, and always be in the mood for an afternoon nap. Lucky for Fox, Machine Gun Kelly is a fellow Taurus, so I have a feeling these two are in for a blissfully chill partnership.