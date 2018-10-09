With the spookiest night of the year just weeks away, I'm all about minimizing the tricks and maximizing the treats during the month of October. So I was understandably pretty excited when I heard that the Golden Arches was launching a Halloween sweepstakes game with great odds and even better prizes. McDonald’s "Trick. Treat. Win!" prizes include $50,000, TVs, and getaways to beach resorts and Universal Parks, and you have from now until Oct. 31 to get in on the freebies.

McDonald's first alerted Mickey D faithfuls of their month-long Halloween game on Oct. 4, which reportedly gives participants a "1 in 4 chance" of winning prizes every time they play. According to the press release, there's a 25 percent chance of scoring a freebie, which makes this one situation where the odds are definitely in your favor.

There are a few different ways to play. If you opt to play the game by peeling the "game pieces" on select McDonald’s food packaging, you can potentially score free bites from the fast food chain. According to the press release, players have the chance to win everything from fries and McFlurries to Big Mac and chicken sandwiches. A small McCafé Frappé, smoothie, or shake are also on offer. In addition to all the free munching, McDonalds is also giving away cash prizes, Playstation bundles, gift cards, and more. For a chance to win, you can satiate your thirst with a medium or large hot McCafé beverage, a medium McCafé cold beverage, a fountain beverage or iced tea. Hungry? Grab one of these classic bites: a Quarter Pounder with cheese, a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, a six-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders/Ultimate Chicken Tenders, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Hash Browns, or any McMuffin sandwich (minus the Sausage McMuffin sandwich).

In other words, your weekly order of nuggs will put you in the running for more free food and some spending money, so there's no reason not to play.

You can also win some serious loot by playing on McDonald's Mobile app or by registering on the TrickTreatWin.com website. If you don't happen to win anything instantly from your McMuffin, you can still redeem the game piece for an Entry Token. Entry Tokens are your entry to a handful of amazing prizes, including McDonald's for life, an all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe car, as well as getaways to beach resorts, football destinations, and your favorite Universal resort park.

You also have the opportunity to score great cash prizes, which range from $100 to $10,000. The final drawing will gift one lucky individual with a grand prize of $50,000. To participate in the mobile app sweepstakes, swap your peeled game pieces for Entry Tokens, enter the Daily Sweepstakes in the app or on the TrickTreatWin.com website, then watch the rewards come rolling in. Per the McDonald's website, all final sweepstakes entries must be received by Nov. 19, 2018, so I'd make sure to enter by then to be considered for the $50,000 grand prize.

Per the fine print, you can also win prizes without heading to a McDonalds and making a purchase. If you send a letter to McDonalds asking for two game pieces along with the inclusion of a prepaid return envelope marked no later than Wednesday, Oct. 31., you will also be in the running to get in on all the great prizes, no purchase necessary.

"This Halloween, we’re giving customers a month long celebration of trick-or-treating by playing the new Trick. Treat. Win! game at McDonald’s,” Kenny Mitchell, vice president of marketing at McDonald’s, said in the press release. “With one in four odds of winning, the chances of being a winner are tremendous and will definitely add to the excitement in our restaurants.”

With so many cool prizes on offer from now until Halloween, I'd head to your favorite Mickey D's ASAP and start buying all the 10-piece nuggets your body can handle. May the odds be ever in your favor.