McDonald's fans, listen up. You're now able to show off your love of the Golden Arches with brand new merchandise. Just in time for the holidays, McDonald's Golden Arches Unlimited Shop features year-round items as well as a seasonal selection of gifts. You could even get fry socks and sandwich bags, which are the perfect Christmas stocking stuffers for friends and family holiday.

McDonald's launched their new online shop, Golden Arches Unlimited, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, giving customers in the United States access to a diverse selection of merch that isn't available anywhere else. There's something for everyone — from casual apparel to festive accessories — and with over 20 items, fans have plenty of options to spice up their wardrobe.

There are great last-minute holiday gifts, including McDonald's Winter Beanie, McDonald's Holiday Sweater, and a Sesame Seed Ornament. You can also pick up comfy clothing for your daily routine, such as the Happy Meal T-Shirt, which features the brand's iconic yellow smile. You can also stay warm and cozy by sporting the World Famous Fries Socks and Sesame Seed Zip Hoodie. You'll adore drinking your morning cup of joe out of the Golden Arches Stainless Steel Tumbler, and stay organized in style using McFlurry Dessert Journals.

Courtesy of McDonald’s

The launch supply of products is limited, so if your fave item is sold out on Golden Arches Unlimited, just check back. McDonald's will be regularly restocking as well as dropping new merch.

Courtesy of McDonald’s

McDonald's recently gave fans a reason to say "I'm Lovin' It" by bringing Happy Meal toys from the '90s back to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal in November. The brand brought back 15 iconic toys, which included '90s faves like the McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird, the Hamburglar, Power Rangers, Patti the Platypus, Tamagotchi, My Little Pony, and Furby.

With new branded merch from McDonald's, wearing your love of McFlurries and Big Mac on your sleeve is easier than ever.