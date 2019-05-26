If I could describe the energy this week, it would look something like unicorns prancing through cotton-candy clouds and unexpected love letters from the person you desire. It would look like a dance party attended by twinkling fairies and mystical toadstools. It would look like the purest form of friendship. If anyone is going to fall under this enchantment, it'll be Taurus, Gemini, and Capricorn, because as of May 27, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs. While every single sign in the zodiac will enjoy what's to come, you'll be overcome with even more joy if you've got any of the above zodiac signs for your sun or rising.

Why am I describing the astrology this week as though it's made of magic? Because it is. On May 30, Venus — planet of love and beauty — will form a spellbinding sextile with Neptune, planet of dreams, visions, and compassion. This transit will infuse your relationships with so much empathy and excitement. Prepare for romance to simmer across your universe and for creative awakenings. You're seeing the world in a more magical light. The best part? This magic has the power to build something that lasts, because on May 31, Venus will form a powerful trine with Saturn, planet of commitment, loyalty, and hard work. This will infuse your relationships with stability, help you work out your differences, and stick together for the long haul.

If you made the list this week, you have so much to look forward to:

Taurus: Everyone Is In Love With You And You Know It

With Venus currently radiating smoking hot vibes throughout your first house of the self, you're so appealing to others. When Venus forms a sextile with Neptune in your 11th house of friends, you'll be attracting people wherever you go. Don't be surprised if everyone wants to be your friend or if you naturally take on a leadership position. When Venus forms a trine with Saturn in your ninth house of expansion and philosophy, your perspective is widening and you're capable of truly going the distance.

This is all just the cherry on top of the fact that the sun is still in your second house of money and luxury. There's nothing you love more in life, so treat yourself.

Gemini: You're Feeling Magical And In Touch With Your Spirit

When it's Gemini season, it's your season, and you can't help but feel like a queen of the cosmos. You're feeling more confident and in touch with your overall strengths. What could be better than that?

This is all good and fun, but with Venus in your 12th house of the subconscious forming a trine with Saturn in your eighth house of transformation, you're on top of your world. This will flush you with empathy, understanding, and oneness. Prepare to experience some internal stability and growth from deep within. When Venus forms a sextile with Neptune in your career house, you'll be able to bring your inner truth into your public persona.

Capricorn: Your World Is Swirling With Creativity And Fun

You're in the midst of an incredibly romantic, enjoyable, and creative time with Venus in your fifth house of self-expression and joy. When Venus forms a trine with Saturn, which happens to be restructuring your first house of the self, you'll experience a boost in your attitude towards fun. This infuses your identity with color, music, and poetry, so let it wash over you. When Venus forms a sextile with Neptune in your third house of communication, you'll feel more comfortable communicating your ideas and having fun with your day-to-day tasks.

With Saturn in retrograde, the positive energy from Venus will only help you have more fun as you strive to improve yourself. Find the glory in being you.