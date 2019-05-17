On May 18 at 5:11 p.m. EST, a magical lunation will take place. Its name? The Flower Moon. Every full moon of May is known as the Flower Moon, and it arrives just in time for the natural world to unveil the colorful blossoms of spring. Since I live in southern California, I know it's spring when the hills are blanketed in hues of purple, yellow, and orange. It's all thanks to these superblooms that spring is my favorite season, because it reminds me that no matter what's going on in my life, spring will always return and surround me with beauty. Take this advice to follow for the Flower Moon 2019, according to your zodiac sign, and keep its beauty tucked in your heart for the rest of the year.

While flowers may seem light and pleasant on the surface, let's not forget they've got roots deeply embedded in the soil. When this year's Flower Moon rises in Scorpio, you'll understand what this means on an emotional level. Since the moon rules over your subconscious and inner feelings, a full moon reveals the truth hidden within. This is only emphasized by the fact that Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, planet of the underworld and all things shadow-related in life. Scorpio wants to get to the heart of a situation. It's not afraid of existing in darkness. When the Flower Moon takes place, do think of how gorgeous and elegant these blossoms may be, but don't forget about what supports them under the earth.

Aries

Whether you realize it or not, you're coming to the end of a cycle. Take what you've learned from your mistakes and harness it for the future. Let go of dead weight and useless thought patterns. Even if you've failed, you are so strong for getting back up again.

Taurus

The right relationship can transform your life, yet the wrong one can bring you to a dark place. Learn what you require in a partnership and settle for nothing less. Make your needs known and ask your partner what they desire from you in return.

Gemini

The way you choose to spend each day speaks volumes about where you'll be a year from now. Settle on your long-term goals, then break them down into smaller goals that seem possible. Start working on forming new and improved habits for success.

Cancer

There's always room for more creativity and fun in your life. Make a point to choose things that bring you joy. Turn up the music, grab your paintbrushes, go out with your friends, or read a book you love. Your heart feeds off of happiness.

Leo

What makes you feel more at home? Is it the people who surround you and bring you comfort? Is it the interior design and fact that your living space reflects your taste? Find a way to make your home feel more like home. Pour your heart into it.

Virgo

Feed your brain with information, because you're radiating intelligence. You want to learn about and accomplish more, so use this energy to tackle loads of short-term goals. You're speaking with charisma, so dive into stimulating conversations.

Libra

You have the power to create a safer and more stable foundation in life. What does financial freedom mean to you? What possessions matter most to you? Discover what you value above all and focus your energy on enriching your material surroundings.

Scorpio

You're understanding who you are and where you're at in life. What energy would you like to project onto the world? How can you become a more authentic version of yourself? Revel in the unique person that you are and let the whole world know who that is.

Sagittarius

Your subconscious thoughts and feelings are floating to the surface of your mind. Deep down, you know the truth about your situation. You know where you're meant to be. Listen to your inner wisdom and let it guide you forward. You have all you need.

Capricorn

It's time to focus on a cause that's important to you. It's time to bring people together and spend time with likeminded individuals who can inspire you and cooperate with you. This isn't just about you anymore. This is about making sure no one gets left behind.

Aquarius

If you want something, go after it. You've got all the skills necessary to achieve whatever you want. Are you truly aware of this? Work on overwhelming your self-doubt with self-power. You can no longer remain in hiding. Let the world know what you're made of.

Pisces

There's a whole world out there that you're meant to explore, filled with limitless opportunities and infinite experiences. Step away from the monotony of your reality and open your mind. There is much to see and learn from on the other side.