What's not to love about May? The air smells fresh and herbal, butterflies are drifting along the breeze, and the world is coming back to life once again. All you have to do is go outside and enjoy the atmosphere if you need your spirits lifted. But do you want to know my favorite thing about May? The wildflowers, of course. Between golden poppies, tulips, bluebells, lilies, and more, you can't help but fall under May's spell. There's even astrology to prove it, because your Flower Moon 2019 horoscope is bursting with a magic you can't deny. It's only appropriate that the May full moon would be named after the most colorful and fragrant display of the season. Stop to smell the roses when it takes place on May 18 at 5:11 p.m. EST.

This year's Flower Moon takes place in Scorpio, the zodiac sign of passion, intensity, and transformation. Scorpio shatters everything you thought you knew and makes way for a better tomorrow. It's a creator and a destroyer. It reveals what's most important to your heart so that you can commit to what truly matters. There is nothing light or superficial about Scorpio. Instead, this zodiac sign is deep, dark, and sexy. Forming a grand water trine with Neptune — planet of creativity and all things unseen — as well as the north node, you'll be pulled into the right direction by this year's Flower Moon. Allow its energy to illuminate the path you're meant to be taking and soothe you with understanding and compassion. Beauty will pop up as unexpectedly as a field of wildflowers.

In the words of Anaïs Nin: "And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” Let this sentiment guide you through the next chapter of life.

Aries: Burn The Garden Down And Start Over

You're realizing that growth is a constant process of letting go and letting in. You know in your heart what needs to change in order to move forward. Time to release yourself from negative habits and mindsets.

Taurus: The Bee And The Flower Work Together

What are your emotional needs within a partnership? Ask yourself if the people you're committed to are enriching your life instead of depleting it. Practice mutual respect, trust, and a love that knows no bounds.

Gemini: Flowers Don't Grow Without Love And Care

Every little action you take adds up over time. Think about your overall wellbeing and how you can reevaluate your priorities. Are you taking care of yourself? Reorganize the mess and tackle each goal one by one.

Cancer: Fall In Love With All Of The Flowers

Let romance, creativity, and self-expression lead the way. If you're searching for inspiration, let the magic find you instead. Opportunities to dance, sing, and flirt are surrounding you. You deserve to experience joy.

Leo: Flowers Thrive In Their Natural Environment

If the hustle and bustle are getting you down, it may be time to return home for some necessary rest and tender, loving care. Surround yourself with the love and comfort that you need and deserve.

Virgo: There's Never Enough Poetry About Flowers

You've got beautiful things to say and they're all hanging on the tip of your tongue. Let the world have the privilege of hearing you speak. Engage in conversations and learn from the world that surrounds you.

Libra: Buy Yourself The Prettiest Bouquet At The Shop

You deserve to be surrounded by luxury. Allow it to bring you a sense of stability in the world. Whether you're widening your financial goals or buying yourself flowers for no reason, it's all meant to bring you closer to earth.

Scorpio: Blossom Like The Flower You Are

All flowers bloom at their own pace. Oftentimes, they bloom little by little rather than all at once. Allow yourself to open up and reveal layers of yourself. You have all the power to decide who you want to be.

Sagittarius: The Flowers Are Speaking To Your Soul

You're feeling drawn away from society and all its concerns so that you can tend to your spirituality. Tune into your intuition by writing in your journal, meditating, or simply spending time alone. You'll realize so much.

Capricorn: Everyone Deserves To See The Flowers

You're feeling inspired to make a positive change for the world and take others under your wing. Take on a leadership role, set a positive example, and get to know people. Use your privilege to fight for others.

Aquarius: There's Always A Flower That Stands Out

It's time to shine in the spotlight, so gather the courage to make a big move towards success. You have all the talent and all the skill. The world is ready to see what you can bring to the table. Believe in yourself.

Pisces: Explore A Mysterious And Secret Garden

The universe is pulling you away from home and calling you into the unknown. It's time to explore and expand your perspective. There is so much to learn and so much to see. It would be a shame to waste time.