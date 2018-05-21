When you check your horoscope, I'm sure you're secretly hoping to read that you'll finally meet your soulmate, become famous, or win the lottery. While horoscopes are never that wonderful, you can rest easy knowing that they'll never be that bad either. Horoscopes merely open you up to the possibility that there may be strife headed your way, but isn't that life? When your horoscope says otherwise, think of it as a rare blessing, because nothing should ever be that simple. If things were easy, we definitely wouldn't be growing. Keep these sobering facts in mind when I say that as of May 21, 2018, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Libra, and Capricorn. While these signs might feel a lot more stressed out than they'd like to be, it's all helping them become much stronger in the long run.

Even though these signs should expect to be hit by some difficulties, there's still plenty of planetary aspects that will add magic into the mix. Let's not forget that Mercury and Pluto will form a powerful trine that allows intellectual exchange to flourish. The trine between Neptune and Jupiter will also spread good spirits all throughout your world, reminding you that no matter what happens, there is still so much to be grateful for.

Taurus: Your Love Life Could Be More Complicated Than Usual

Your love life has probably not been running smoothly lately with Pluto, your love planet, moving through retrograde. Matters are made worse when Jupiter is also going through a retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships. You may feel like connecting with your partner has been a tough prospect as of late. If you're single, you might not be so lucky in the dating scene, either.

Things may feel even trickier this week with Mercury in your first house while it opposes Jupiter. Communicating with your partner might feel nearly impossible. The best thing to do right now is postpone difficult conversations until you're both ready to listen.

However, while your love life may be in shambles, your career is looking fantastic with Mars in your 10th house of social status and the sun in your second house of money. Right now, you're meant to focus on your personal growth and remain as independent as possible.

Libra: You Might Experience Some Career And Financial Stress

This week, Venus, your ruling planet, will form an unsettling opposition with Saturn. It might feel like you're constantly hitting roadblocks, breaking rules, or overstepping your boundaries. In one way or another, you could feel like you're being punished for something. You may feel these complications most strongly in your career since Venus is in your 10th house of social status. It definitely doesn't help that Mercury is in your eighth house of death and rebirth, while it also forms an opposition with Jupiter in your second house of money. You could experience quite a bit of financial loss this week if you're not careful.

However, once the opposition between Venus and Saturn is over, your career will be enlivened once again. Remember that the sun is now in your 9th house of adventure and growth, so even when things start to get difficult, you'll find yourself looking on the bright side instead of letting the pain get to you.

Capricorn: You May Feel Like Nothing Is Going Your Way

You're going to feel the opposition between Venus and Saturn in a major way. Venus is your career planet and it's currently in your 11th house of friendship and community. Saturn also happens to be your ruling planet. You may feel like no matter how hard you try to make things happen, nothing is working out the way it should. Since the sun is in your sixth house of work, you'll feel especially motivated to be productive. The results of your efforts may disappoint you.

However, you don't have to let the complications affect your self-esteem. Mercury is in your fifth house of pleasure and fun, allowing you to enjoy yourself and let bygones be bygones. Jupiter forming a trine with Neptune this week will also settle your spirit and calm your worries. Even if you're not seeing tangible developments at work, you should trust in the future anyway. Remember that everything will eventually resolve itself.