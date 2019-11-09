Potterheads love cast reunions and apparently, Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton are fans of them, too. The pair, whose characters hated each other in the movies, are actually good friends IRL. The latest development in this bromance is Matthew Lewis' comment on Tom Felton's Instagram post, and it's magic in and of itself. Forget the wands for a minute, Lewis and Felton know how to recreate the magic of the OG Harry Potter films with no effort at all.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Felton — who is now 32 — posted a pic on Instagram dressed in a Slytherin robe, trying his best to channel those Malfoy vibes, but looking hilariously exasperated. In the pic, he gestures to a throwback photo of himself as Draco Malfoy and captioned it with, "Agings a b*tch." The comparison of Felton during the early reign of Harry Potter next to modern-day Felton is pretty amazing.

To make this moment even funnier, Matthew Lewis — who played Neville Longbottom in the beloved series of films — decided to jump in and do a bit of trolling. The pair have trolled each other in the past, so it's not so surprising, but it never, ever gets old.

Lewis took to Felton's Insta, responding, "Speak for yourself lad!" It's even funnier when you think about how Lewis has been called out for looking more handsome the older he's gotten, but TBH, Felton's got the magic, too. The post has gone viral for ~obvious~ reasons. While Lewis' comment has well over 19,000 from the time of publication, Felton's post as a whole has hit over one million likes.

Fans will love that Lewis and Felton are buddies and like to joke around. Previous instances of this have happened on the 'Gram before, like when Felton posted a reunion photo with Lewis, captioned, "See how close he was to converting... @mattdavelewis #gryffindork," joking that he nearly converted Neville to Slytherin.

Felton has become known for sharing his Harry Potter allegiance, and rightly so. Back in April 2018, he shared an Instagram photo of Lewis, himself, and Emma Watson captioned: "School mates #hogwartsalumni." For those who wish they were are lucky to be Hogwarts alumni, I'm here for you.

It's always fun to see the HP cast get back together for a while, and one of the most entertaining instances of this happened in June when Felton posted a video of Rupert Grint and himself experiencing Jurassic World at Universal Studios Orlando. But while they were there, they also explored The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with fellow castmate Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood. According to E! News, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps — Fred and George Weasley — were also present, along with Warwick David, who played Professor Flitwick.

Although it's true that the stars of Harry Potter are getting older, it seems to me that they're in their prime, despite Felton's post about the downfalls of aging. Emma Watson, our adorable Hermoine Granger, has apparently shared in some of the pressure and stress of aging, but maybe in a slightly different way than Felton.

In a Nov. 4 interview with Vogue UK, Watson admitted that she “never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel." Turning 29 was a bit of a shock for her, in that she's unattached and is feeling the pressures of the world's expectations. However, she now says she is accepting of it, continuing, “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Although Felton and his former castmates may joke about how long ago the Harry Potter films were and the realities of aging, I think many would argue that Felton and Lewis (along with all the others) are just perf the way they are.