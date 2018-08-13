Prepare to see double, Riverdale fans, because the CW's teen drama has just cast the perfect person to play the younger version of one of its adult characters. Mark Consuelos' son will play young Hiram Lodge on Riverdale next season in a flashback episode, and the casting could not be more perfect.

Mark Consuelos' son Michael Consuelos has been cast to portray his father's character of Hiram Lodge in the Riverdale Season 3 flashback episode. The upcoming episode, which was revealed to be part of the new season last month by showrunner Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa, will turn back time to when the Riverdale parents were in high school themselves. Aguirre-Sacasa also revealed that the teen stars of Riverdale would be portraying the young versions of their on-screen parents for the flashback: KJ Apa as Fred Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Alice Cooper, Cole Sprouse as F.P. Jones, and Camila Mendes as Hermione Lodge. But that naturally brought up one big questions among fans: who would play the young version of Hiram Lodge? Since Hiram does not have a teenage son on the show to portray him, producers instead looked to Mark Consuelos' real life for the role.

The Riverdale casting will mark Michael Consuelos' first major acting job, and he seems like the clear choice to play a younger version of Hiram Lodge since he looks just like his father! Check out the father-son pair side-by-side:

Both Mark Consuelos and his wife Kelly Ripa congratulated their son Michael Consuelos on his breakthrough role on Instagram after the casting announcement. Mark called the casting a "bucket list moment" for himself and Ripa, and Ripa joked that she and Mark are entitled to 10 percent of his earnings.

With Michael Consuelos officially in the cast, now the big question is what will be revealed in the flashback episode. The cast and crew of the show have teased that the upcoming episode will be a major one for the series, as viewers will finally find out about a mysterious dark secret that the parents have kept hidden for years. And probably the biggest person of interest going into the new season is none other than Hiram Lodge, the shadiest parent in town. At the end of Season 2, Hiram laid out his plans to open a prison and lead a drug ring in Riverdale, and put the evil cherry on top by framing Archie for murder. Could something have happened in Hiram's past to make him turn to crime? And how might the other parents in town be connected to him? Those are questions we may be getting answers to when Mark Consuelos' son takes over the role in the flashback.

Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa has revealed that the flashback episode is the fourth episode in Season 3, and it is entitled "The Midnight Club," paying homage to The Breakfast Club.

The flashback episode promises to be a major game-changer for Riverdale, and now that it is confirmed that Hiram will be involved as well, fans can bet that we will find out some really illuminating details. Riverdale Season 3 will premiere on the CW on Oct. 10, 2018.