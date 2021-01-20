Margaret Qualley's Zodiac Sign Reveals She’s A Multidimensional Partner

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley has been causing quite the buzz after her reported split from actor Shia LaBeouf. Although there's no telling what transpired between the duo behind the scenes, the abuse allegations leveled against LaBeouf by several of his exes have been taking center stage. Fortunately, Margaret Qualley's zodiac sign reveals that she is strong AF, and not about to let her ex's problems drag her down. Born on Oct. 23, Qualley is a mysterious and complex Scorpio.

Upon first meeting a Scorpio, one of their most striking qualities is their confidence. A Scorpio's aura can permeate an entire room without them uttering a single word. This magnetic energy can be a powerful force that Scorpio uses to attract people around them. Once you're in their orbit, Scorpio is a master of using their charm and wit to reel you in. During the first few interactions with a Scorpio, they love to show off their ability to stay cool, calm, and collected.

The initial courting process with a Scorpio is all about reading between the lines. Even if they insist that they aren't the romantic type, there's a very high probability they are testing your interest level and intentions. Nothing turns them on like knowing they're being actively pursued by an eager admirer. The only catch when it comes to wooing a Scorpio is accepting that actually getting to know them is likely going to be a lengthy process. Underneath their cool persona, Scorpio is deeply sensitive and guarded. For this reason, they need to find a partner who is willing to be patient and prove their loyalty time and time again.

In addition to feeling emotionally safe, Scorpio is also looking for an electric physical connection. As one of the most sensual signs of the zodiac, sexual compatibility and emotional compatibility go hand in hand. If you're able to offer Scorpio explosive chemistry, deep conversation, and loyalty, they will give the same in return. In addition to their unwavering dedication to the relationship, they often have a playful "bad" streak that can make spending time with them a lot of fun.

In the end, if you're willing to take things slow and let Scorpio open up in their own time, they can make fun and passionate partners. Although they can be prone to secrecy, as long as the lines of communication are open, they are trustworthy and committed.