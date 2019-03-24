Ah, Aries season. It's a breath of fresh air after so much sensitive and spiritual energy from Pisces. While the 12th sign in the zodiac was all about getting to know your deeper, intrinsic self, Aries is about taking that information and using it to forge your overall identity. It's time for you to tell the world exactly who you are and feel proud of the mark you leave behind. It's Aries season, baby, and as of March 25, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. If your sun or rising falls under the element of fire, you're going to really appreciate it.

The best news this week? Mercury goes direct on Mar. 28, putting this confusing, emotional, and irrational retrograde to rest. You've taken a tour through nostalgia, introspection, and review. Now it's time to put your best foot forward and take action after so much stagnation.

While it may be Aries season, that doesn't mean Pisces has completely left the building. Mercury will remain in Pisces for the next few weeks, and now that retrograde is over, you'll be able to see the positive side of Pisces, which involves magical, imaginative, and compassionate thinking. Now that Venus moves into Pisces Mar. 26, your love life and friendships will take on that same mystical energy. Let yourself love and be loved in return.

Aries: You're Feeling Like A Queen And It Really Shows

Your solar return is getting better and better, especially now that Mercury retrograde is coming to a close. This will speed things up and allow things to run more smoothly. Chances are, your self-esteem and thought process will turn towards positivity and grace. The sun is in your first house of the self and you're acknowledging your growth. You deserve so much praise and appreciation, so treat yourself like a queen.

Even though Mercury direct will help with communication and connection, you might start feeling a little bit more introverted and intuitive because Venus just entered your 12th house of spirituality. This will make you desire true love and depth in your social surroundings.

Leo: You're Feeling Spontaneous And Ready For Adventure

Now that Mercury retrograde is over, you can really start enjoying the sun's transit through your ninth house of adventure and philosophy. It's time for you to make some big plans. Go on a road trip with your friends, spontaneously decide to purchase a psychic reading, jump into the ocean at sunrise, or any other exciting thing that sounds ridiculous at the same time. It's time to start learning about other cultures, reading books that you don't normally read, and expanding your mind. You won't regret it.

Your relationships will also experience a boost of intimacy and emotional connection ow that Venus is in your eighth house of spiritual sex. Open your heart.

Sagittarius: You're Artistic Brilliance Is Shining Wherever You Go

Creativity is flowing through your veins with wild abandon, so enjoy your playful, imaginative nature. Now that Mercury is direct, things will start to feel more positive, helping you with forward-thinking and smooth sailing. Your inner child is so eager to be set free from adult expectations and responsibility, so make sure you let yourself out for recess. It's time for you to have fun, in whatever way you need to. Don't judge yourself or expect perfection. Right now, you're meant to make a mess and have a good time exploring your artistic self.

Now that Venus has entered your fourth house of home and family, you're in the mood for time spend with your closest loved ones. It's time for tight-knit gatherings and relaxation.