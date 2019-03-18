Are you ready to own who you are? Ready to feel galvanized with energy? Ready to take on the world? You've been treading through the emotional, sensitive, and spiritual waters of Pisces, and I bet it's been more than eyeopening. Pisces season showed you how to get in your feels, empathize with others, and be as compassionate as can be, but now, things are about to get fiery up in here. What am I talking about? Oh, just that as of March 18, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. That's right. If you've got fire for your sun or rising sign, you're about to be set ablaze.

Why all this talk of fire? Well, on Mar. 20, the sun will enter outspoken, uninhibited, and courageous Aries. If you're sick of wallowing in your emotions, this is the change you've been waiting for. But, don't go thinking that Aries is automatically going to make things easier. In true fire fashion, Aries season is launching with one major bang. On Mar. 20, the same exact day that Aries season begins, a full moon in Libra will radiate through the skies. If you know anything about full moons, it's that they're unpredictable and intense. Even though Libra is all about balance, harmony, and cooperation, this full moon will likely be one full of mood swings.

Aries: You're Feeling Confident And Pumped About The Future

The sun has officially entered your first house of the self, Aries, and you're feeling the fire of your solar return burst through your entire being. This will charge your sense of self, giving you confidence in who you are, awareness in what you've been through, the conviction to stick to your growth. Spend some time thinking about how much you've changed over the past year and recognize your resilience.

When the full moon sparkles in your seventh house of partnerships, it will show you how you relate to others in your closest relationships. Is there an equal give and take? Are your relationships honoring who you are? Are both partners bettered by the relationship?

Leo: You've Got Your Sights Set On The Great Beyond

You're feeling more adventurous, daring, and spicy now that the sun has entered your ninth house of expansion and philosophy. Now is the time to ask yourself what you really think the meaning of life is. Are you living it fully? Are you wasting time doing things you're not passionate about? Ask yourself what you'd rather be doing instead. Rediscover your taste for the unknown and get out of your comfort zone. It's time for you to go someplace new.

The full moon opens your third house of communication, revealing things that need to be said and encouraging conversations that are stimulating and transformative.

Sagittarius: You're In The Mood To Have Fun And Be Spontaneous

Now that the sun has entered your ninth house of fun and pleasure, you're in the midst of one of the most exciting times of your whole year. This is about creating art, dancing like no one's watching, smelling the roses, watching the stars, and being free. Your only homework is to express yourself as fully and truly as you can. This is the time to remember that life isn't just about work, responsibility, and money. Without joy, what's the point of it all?

You're also experiencing a boost of social connection and community warmth when the full moon lights up your 11th house of friends. You're realizing who your true friends are and who brings out the best in you. You're also seeing how togetherness betters us all.