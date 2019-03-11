Can the This Is Us star get any cuter? Mandy Moore’s new short bob haircut is as sweet as candy, and I’m seriously here for it. If you’ve been on the fence about chopping your locks in favor of a cool bob, let Moore be your latest inspiration.

A quick Google Image search for “Mandy Moore hair” reveals images of the star with deep brown, light blonde, and dark auburn shades. Moore has experimented with super long locks, shoulder-length curls, and even pixie cuts, but her newest cut is a bit different than the other styles you've seen Moore rock over the last decade or so. Recently, Moore was sporting a rich brown shade that fell along her collarbone, similar to the hairstyle she wears as young Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us.

I personally fell in love with Moore when she played Jamie Sullivan in “A Walk to Remember” in 2002. (It’s the only movie I know every single word to.) She played a sweetheart dying of cancer in the romantic film, and her hair stayed pretty, well, standard throughout the entire movie. Moore made a serious career revival when her first episode of This Is Us came out in late September 2016. Since then, America has completely fallen in love with the whole Pearson family, and seeing Moore transform from a young mother to a grandmother throughout the show has been fun to watch, too.

Photo Courtesy of Garnier

Moore’s new haircut was colored and cut by Garnier Consulting Hairstylist, Ashley Streicher (one of the three famous Streicher Sisters). Moore used the Garnier Shade Selector Tool to test out different shades and ultimately decided on the Garnier Nutrisse Shade 53 for her next dye-job. (Note to self: Definitely check out that tool before dyeing my hair again — bright red might have not been my best hair move.) Not only did Streicher color Moore’s mane, but she also cut it into a chic bob, too.

Photo Courtesy of Garnier

To style Moore’s locks into this gorgeous look, Streicher first washed Moore’s hair using the Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo ($3, amazon.com) and Pure Clean Conditioner ($5, amazon.com). She then dried Moore’s hair and applied the Pure Clean Air Dry + Detangler ($5, amazon.com).

After the wash, Streicher cut Moore’s hair and then applied a pea-sized amount of Garnier Style Smooth Blow Dry ($4, amazon.com) evenly throughout. She then blow-dryed Moore’s hair with a small round brush to create volume. To finish the look, Streicher used the Garnier Fructis Style Root Amp ($3, amazon.com) directly to hair roots to add more volume, and also added a light spray of the Fructis Style Sleek & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray ($4, amazon.com) to lock the look in place.

Photo Courtesy of Garnier

Spring is upon us, and Moore’s new 'do is the ideal cut for warmer weather and a fresh start to the season. If you're not into cutting your locks just yet, fear not. There are so many other hair trends for spring that you might consider trying out instead. (Are you bold enough to dye your hair a pastel?)