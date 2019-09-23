Mandy Moore might not have won her first Emmy last night, but I'm willing to argue her red carpet look won all the awards — especially when it came to those bouncy, voluminous waves. So good! Mandy Moore's 2019 Emmys hair was the bombshell blowout of my wildest dreams, and it perfectly complemented her red-and-pink ensemble. Considering Moore was one of four women wearing a red-pink color combo on the carpet (I know, what are the odds?), the rest of her look had to be on point to ensure she still stood out, and I honestly couldn't stop thinking about her simple but gorgeous hairstyle all night, so it's safe to say it was a mission accomplished.

Wait, you still haven't seen Moore's Emmys look? Oh, honey, prepare to ooh and ahh. She positively slayed in a Brandon Maxwell skirt and top, complete with a plunging neckline, billowy sleeves, a snatched high waist, and a leg slit revealing matching red heels. 100 out of 10! For the afterparty, Moore swapped her blousey shirt for a tiny pink crop top, and I've honestly never been so jealous of an outfit change. I love a good top swap!

Garnier Celebrity Hairstylist Ashley Streicher complimented Moore's outfit with the most perfect voluminous waves:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The waves were so good, in fact, that she left them untouched for her second look. Don't fix it if it's already perfect! Isn't that how the saying goes?

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Moore's sultry smoky eye and nude lipstick wasn't enough of a dead giveaway, Streicher tells Elite Daily that her look was inspired by 1990s glamour. "After Mandy’s first fitting with Brandon Maxwell and we saw the silhouette of the dress, the group consensus for glam was '90s Cindy Crawford supermodel,'" says Streicher. "We wanted her to have a strong, classic look, but nothing dated. Our inspo was a little '90s, but we still kept her a modern classic," she adds.

Here's a pic of Crawford rocking a similar 'do back in 1990. I can totally see where Streicher got her inspo from!

Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For such voluminous waves, a combo of teasing and curling was a must, and a curling wand with a large barrel was essential to avoiding tight, overly-curly curls. Streicher used the T3 Singlepass Curl 1.25" ($160, t3micro.com) to create the waves, and pinned them in place while they cooled so the style would set.

She shared some behind-the-scenes shots of the styling process over on her Instagram:

After creating the curls, Streicher went back in to tease and smooth:

Tangle Teezer's two newest brushes, The Ultimate Teaser ($12, ulta.com) and The Ultimate Finisher ($18, ulta.com), were key in ensuring Moore's strands maintained their volume and bounce throughout the night. Using the Teaser to add height gave the illusion of fuller hair overall, but going in with the Finisher to smooth out the top layer after teasing was key, so that strands still look shiny and not too over-styled. Another tip for faking more voluminous hair? "I love changing things up by adding some tape-in extensions for adding length and fullness," Streicher tells Elite Daily.

To finish the hairstyle and ensure it would stay looking fab all the way through the Emmys afterparties, Streicher chose a hairspray she knew would keep the look locked in. "Garnier Fructis Style Flexible Hold Hairspray ($3, target.com) was my key hair product for keeping her hair light and weightless, but structured all night," Streicher tells Elite Daily.

And there you have it! The most beautiful bombshell waves I've ever seen:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Streicher and Moore really killed this look, and while it's not as intricate or over-the-top as some of the night's other top looks, its polished beauty makes it just as good in my book. Plus, it's a style I can totally copy at home, and one I definitely plan to. Bravo!