Hi, please be aware that for the next 24 hours minimum, I am only interested in coversations about Mandy Moore's Emmys 2019 dress, thank you very much. It's hard to believe the iconic actress is a first-time nominee this year, but Moore has been slaying the Emmys red carpet for years now, and she really went all out after receiving her nomination. All in all, Mandy looked dandy in what has to be my new favorite color combo of all time. Of all time!

This Is Us is definitely one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, and it's amassed a total of 19 Emmy nominations since Season 1 first aired back in 2016. Somehow, none of those included a Most Amazing Person award for Miss Mandy Moore, but in 2019, she's finally up for something: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama. Yes, girl! Rebecca Pearson deserves this! And without knowing whether she'd win or lose, Moore decided to dress like a winner, wowing everyone in a stunning red and bubblegum pink gown.

Moore has been on red carpets for years and years, but this really is one of my all-time favorite looks on her:

Can you believe? This dress is it! Red and pink together were once considered a major fashion faux pas, but over the past few years, it's become an intentionally-clashing color scheme worn only by the coolest of cool girls, and Moore absolutely nailed her take on the trend. Her dress featured a long, form-fitting red skirt with the highest of slits, balanced out by a blouse-y pink upper half, complete with billowing sleeves and a plunging, off-the-shoulder neckline. Oh, and red heels to match. With so much going on, it almost shouldn't work, but honey, it does.

I'd also like to shout out these bombshell waves, not to mention the oh-so-'90s supermodel nude lip and sultry, smudgy eye makeup:

Hairstylist Ashley Streicher used Tangle Teezer's newest brushes to create Moore's bouncy, voluminous waves, and you best believe I'm copying this hair and makeup lewk for a night out as soon as humanly possible. Anybody free to go out this Friday night?

BTW, don't call me a hater, but Moore's gorg gown wasn't exactly the most original of the night. Did anyone else notice how similar Susan Kelechi Watson's look was?

How is it possible that these This Is Us co-stars never once chatted about their looks??? Still, both look beyond incredible, so it's not like it really matters. If anything, the duo are just convincing me further that puffy sleeves and a red-and-pink color palette are trends I need to try ASAP.

I'm not the only one who noticed the two actresses were twinning. Twitter users couldn't believe it, either:

Still, everyone agreed both women positively slayed:

What are the odds? Especially considering the fact that this is such a different look for Moore when compared to her usual red carpet style. She often gravitates toward black, so I love seeing her in a little color!

At last year's Emmys, Moore wore a custom black-and-gold Rodarte gown with a plunging neckline and tea-length trumpet skirt:

And at the 2017 Emmys, she went for a black-and-white moment in this Carolina Herrera gown, contrasted by a bold pink lip:

Is this Moore's best Emmys dress to date? The answer is yes. Actually, it's not even a question to be answered; it's simply a cold, hard fact. Congrats, Mandy!