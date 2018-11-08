Throughout this season of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, probably the biggest mystery has been the character of Mallory. Billie Lourd's new character was introduced as a put-upon assistant to socialite Coco St. Perre Vanderbilt, but we soon realized there was much more to her. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from American Horror Story: Apocalypse Episode 9, "Fire and Reign." Now, the series has finally just revealed her true ability, and Mallory's time travel power on AHS: Apocalypse is probably going to be the most important part of next week's season finale.

Michael Langdon finally launched his attack on the witches in Wednesday night's latest episode of AHS: Apocalypse. With some help from Dinah Stevens, Michael and Miss Mead stormed Miss Robichaux's Academy and killed both Zoe Benson and Queenie, but the rest of the witches were able to escape to Misty Day's shack in the swamp. There, Madison Montgomery revealed Michael's power to erase souls he kills, meaning Zoe and Queenie cannot be brought back to life ever again. But the the coven has a powerful new ability to use as well, and it is all thanks to Mallory.

At Misty's shack, Myrtle Snow says that she thinks Mallory may possess the power of tempus infinitum, which is the ability to travel through and alter time. Myrtle states that this is an incredibly rare power and that there is no documentation of any witch ever completing the spell to travel through time. In fact, every witch who has tried the spell has ended up dead. But, Mallory proves to have the power after she successfully travels a hundred years into the past to try to stop the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia.

FX

Although Mallory was unable to able a fellow witch in the past, she proved that she really is able to travel through time and alter history, and that will definitely be a major tool in the witches' fight against Michael Langdon. The teaser for the AHS: Apocalypse season finale shows a quick clip of Mallory falling through water. Since Mallory needed to be submerged in a bathtub to reach 1917 Russia, it is safe to bet that we are seeing Mallory travel through time again in the season finale clip.

AHS fans have been theorizing that time travel would play a major role in Apocalypse since before this season even began airing. The promotional art and teasers for Apocalypse featured a bunch of hourglasses, and as the season went on, the theory that the finale would involve the apocalypse being reversed through time travel became stronger and stronger. Now that we know Mallory has that ability, it seems clear that she will use her powers to try to prevent Michael Langdon from ever launching those nuclear missiles in the first place.

Of course, we will have to wait until next week's season finale to find out Cordelia and Mallory's full plan of attack. The season finale of American Horror Story: Apocalypse will air on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.