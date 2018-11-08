American Horror Story: Apocalypse has almost completely delivered on the perfect crossover season for Murder House and Coven, but there is still one very important character that we need to see in order for this to be a true Coven crossover. Everyone's favorite Supreme has yet to make an appearance, but fans are starting to think that Fiona Goode may finally make her return in next week's season finale. So, will Fiona Goode be on AHS: Apocalypse next week? Let's get into all the reasons that some fans are convinced she will be back.

So far, AHS: Apocalypse has brought back every main character in Coven except five: Marie Laveau, Delphine LaLaurie, Spalding, Kyle Spencer, and Fiona Goode. It is pretty unlikely that we will see Spalding or Kyle in this season, but the other three women are actually rumored to be making their comebacks in the Apocalypse finale. The teaser trailer for the upcoming episode reveals that Angela Bassett's voodoo queen Marie Laveau is definitely back, and set photos have also spurred talk that Kathy Bates will be reprising her role of Delphine LaLaurie as well. That just leaves us to wonder about Fiona Goode.

Spoiler alert: The rest of this post will discuss details from AHS: Apocalypse Episode 9, "Fire and Reign." Fiona actually got a shoutout in the season's second-to-last episode. After Cordelia Goode was unable to revive Zoe and Queenie, Myrtle Snow comforted her by telling her she is a much better Supreme than her mother was. The explicit reference gave fans hope that the show was setting up a return, and that hope got even stronger when showrunner Ryan Murphy posted a photo of Jessica Lange alongside Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett right after Episode 9 aired. Murphy captioned the photo "They Know What They Need To Do."

Since we already know Marie Laveau is back for the finale and it sounds like Delphine LaLaurie is back too, Ryan Murphy's post seems to make it pretty clear that Jessica Lange will reprise her role of Fiona Goode as well.

Jessica Lange has already appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse as her Murder House character Constance Langdon for one episode. The trailer for the finale shows multiple flashbacks to Michael Langdon's upbringing in the Murder House and some shots of Constance, so it is likely that we will see Constance return in the season finale too.

The season finale of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is being teased as a battle royale between Michael Langdon and the witches within Outpost 3, as the show finally returns to its post-apocalyptic future storyline. The penultimate episode also revealed that Mallory possesses the power to travel through time, which will likely be the key to reversing the apocalypse, which many fans think will be how the season ends. This time travel could also be how viewers are able to see Fiona Goode again, since she died of cancer at the end of Coven.

The season finale of American Horror Story: Apocalypse will air on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.