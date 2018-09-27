American Horror Story: Apocalypse gave us even more witches than we bargained for when the Coven crossover finally came to fruition on Wednesday night's most recent episode, and of course, the fans are trying to work out what that big ending twist could really mean. The one thing that is definitely clear is that Mallory, the forever-overlooked assistant to socialite Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, is actually a much more important character than any of us knew. There is even a theory that asks, is Mallory actually Fiona Goode on AHS: Apocalypse? Yep — a Coven favorite may have low-key been brought back without us even knowing it! Let's get into this mind-blowing new theory.

Spoiler alert: This post will include details from Episode 3 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, "Forbidden Fruit." During Wednesday night's Halloween-set episode, viewers were completely shocked when pretty much every single main character wound up dead from a batch of poisoned apples. But, they did not all stay that way for long. In the last few moments of the episode, Coven witches Cordelia Goode, Myrtle Snow, and Madison Montgomery marched into Outpost 3 to resurrect the inhabitants that Cordelia referred to as their "sisters": Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, Dinah Stevens, and Mallory.

FX

So it seems that we may have three new witches in the coven, except one of these newbies clearly stands above the rest. Earlier in the episode, Michael Langdon seemed to suss out that Dinah may have some connection to witchcraft, but that did not really worry him as even she herself admitted that she was not strong enough to go against him. But moments later, Langdon had to go full demon to protect himself when Mallory unleashed her surprising magical powers. As opposed to Dinah, Michael seemed to be genuinely frightened of Mallory, even seemingly asking Satan for help in the matter.

Things involving Mallory got even stranger after Cordelia Goode revived her. Right before the episode ends, Madison Montgomery gets in the newly resurrected Mallory's face and sneers her iconic line: "Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me." Ummm, does Madison know Mallory somehow!? The line definitely suggests the two have some sort of past together, but what? That is where a ton of new fan theories about Mallory come in. Let's go over two of the most convincing ones:

Mallory is related to Madison. One of the things that sets Mallory apart from the other main characters this season is that we do not know her last name. Since Madison clearly seems to know her and she seems to share Madison's pyrokinetic powers, Mallory's last name may be revealed to be Montgomery. Perhaps she is Madison's cousin, or even sister. Mallory is possessed by the spirit of a Coven witch. Here is the more out-there theory: Cordelia Goode may have actually used the bodies of the women in Outpost 3 as hosts for the spirits of her fallen sister-witches. Some fans on Reddit are theorizing that since Mallory is clearly the strongest and Cordelia singles her out as a leader in the Episode 4 promo, she may in fact host the spirit of former Supreme Fiona Goode. When she was speaking with Michael earlier in the episode, Mallory revealed that she feels a powerful force inside of her that oftentimes yearns to break out. Could that be Fiona's spirit waiting to take over?

Hopefully, we will find out what is really going on with Mallory in next week's episode, which will air on FX on Wednesday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET.