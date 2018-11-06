The 'AHS: Apocalypse' Finale Will Be A Massive "Battle Royale," According To Cody Fern

With American Horror Story: Apocalypse wrapping up next week, every fan is currently wondering how the hell this time-jumping, crossover season might possibly end in such a short amount of time. Thankfully, this season's breakout star Cody Fern dropped some hints about the AHS: Apocalypse finale in a recent interview, and it sounds like the season is going to end in a massive, all-out fight. Fern also revealed what is going through Michael Langdon's head at Outpost 3, and which character Langdon should really be watching out for.

Spoiler alert: This post will contain spoilers for American Horror Story: Apocalypse up to Episode 8, "Sojourn." The biggest question that last week's eighth episode of AHS: Apocalypse left fans with was how this season could possibly tie everything up in just two more episodes. While the first few episodes of teased a standoff between Michael Langdon and the witches in the post-apocalyptic Outpost 3, every episode since has been set within a flashback to before the apocalypse happened. It looks like we are not going to return to the Outpost 3 storyline until next week's season finale, and now Cody Fern is detailing what that return to the future will look like.

In a new interview with TheWrap, Cody Fern promised that a huge battle royale is coming in the AHS: Apocalypse finale:

What I can say is, the final episode — Ryan is setting up a battle royale. We’ve spent all season doing that. And nobody does a battle royale like Ryan [Murphy] does a battle royale. And there will be a lot of surprises and a lot of twists. I think that the last episode is thrilling, and tragic, and beautiful, and shocking. And it’s many things, and it was many things to all of us [shooting it]. It was a very hard episode to shoot emotionally and I can’t wait for the world to see it. But yeah there are many surprises in store.

Of course, the big battle is almost definitely the standoff between Michael Langdon and Cordelia Goode's coven of witches that the season has been teasing for nearly its entire run. Where we last left off in Outpost 3, Cordelia had just arrived with Myrtle Snow and Madison Montgomery, and resurrected her fallen sisters Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, Dinah Stevens, and Mallory. The six witches then square off against Michael Langdon and his robotic henchman Ms. Mead.

Cody Fern also let it slip that the most integral person in this battle is the character that fans have been questioning and theorizing about for weeks now: Mallory. When Michael had a one-on-one interview with Mallory early in the season, she was somehow able to push back against his demonic side and even seemed to scare him, but according to Fern, Michael actually has no idea who or what Mallory is. He also revealed that Michael is probably too focused on getting revenge on Cordelia to pay attention to Mallory, the real threat:

[Michael] doesn’t have an understanding of who Mallory is. He doesn’t know what Mallory’s powers are. He just knows she’s a very powerful witch. Because in his mind, he’s hell-bent on Cordelia and that’s one of his flaws at this time. He’s so focused on destroying Cordelia and making Cordelia suffer for what she’s done to him, that he doesn’t see what’s right in front of him.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will air its final two episodes this Wednesday and next Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.