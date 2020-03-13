Madison Prewett has had an eventful week to say the least. Following an emotional Bachelor finale and live After The Final Rose with Peter Weber, the couple announced they decided to split. Luckily for Prewett, she's getting by with a little help from her friends — including one who happens to be super famous. Madison Prewett and Selena Gomez's game night was the perfect distraction from her breakup.

Before I get into it, let's do a quick recap. Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, but the two quickly called off their engagement ahead of the After The Final Rose special. Weber and Prewett made their relationship official during the live show on Tuesday, March 10, but two days later shared that they have broken up. Prewett captioned an Instagram post:

As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Maarten de Boer/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Instead of sulking over the split solo with a pint of ice cream, Prewett had some laughs with Gomez and a group of their pals. Gomez documented the fun night on her Instagram stories, starting with a trip to Target to grab some new games.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

Prewett was all smiles during game night. Check out the pics and videos below that show the girls clearly having a blast.

While Prewett might not have technically *won* The Bachelor, she took home a victory on game night.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

Despite losing, Gomez was still a good sport.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez

Prewett may not be walking down the aisle anytime soon, but she seems to be in good spirits strolling through life with her BFFs.