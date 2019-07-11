Maybe you were just minding your business today, trying to stay out of trouble and not fall prey to the temptations of online shopping, but I'm afraid I need to make you aware that there's a sale going on at Macy's that's so good, you'd be bonkers to pass it up. It's my duty to tempt you with the best beauty savings and steals, so tell your wallet I'm sorry not sorry, because Macy's Black Friday In July Beauty Deals are some of the year's best. Why risk the FOMO?

At this very moment, there are over 156,000 items on the Macy's website discounted as part of the Black Friday in July sales event, aka the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. The sale spans categories including Women, Men, Home, Kids & Baby, Shoes, and of course, Beauty, and the latter category contains over 900 items I guarantee you'll be tempted to buy. Plus, there's free shipping on all orders over $45, so honestly, why not? Personally, I love to use a good sale as an opportunity to treat myself to the products I don't usually splurge on, aka anything that's not a complexion product, aka eyeshadow palettes. I have so many, already and I don't need any more, but I just can't resist when they look so beautiful!

Would it be foolish to not buy the Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette ($38, originally $54, macys.com) when its so heavily discounted? I think so:

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette $54 $38 | Macy's Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Girls Palette in "Basic Bitch" $41 $25 | Macy's Buy Now

Okay, okay, let me show you at least one more palette before moving on. The Tarte 2-Piece Glamazon Colors Eye Set ($25, originally $50, macys.com) is a Macy's exclusive, and it comes with a mini mascara:

Tarte Cosmetics 2-Piece Glamazon Colors Eye Set $50 $25 | Macy's Buy Now

Oh, and if I'm stocking up on all this eyeshadow, I might as well treat myself to a new liner, too. The Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Push-Up Liner ($12, originally $24, macys.com) has been on my To-Try List for months, and it's half off in the sale:

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Push-Up Liner $24 $12 | Macy's Buy Now

Not really needing new makeup? No worries; this sale has deals on haircare, skincare, beauty tools, fragrances, and more. I'm actually surprised by how many gadgets and electronics are heavily discounted, and seeing as I've been meaning to buy myself a cleansing brush, this feels like the ideal time.

I've heard great things about the pmd Clean Device ($69, originally $99, macy's.com). The only hard part of this buy will be choosing from all the cute color options:

phd Clean Device $99 $69 | Macy's Buy Now

Maybe you're more in the market for haircare? My go-to brand, UNITE Hair, has almost all of their most popular products available at a discount. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are big fans of the blonde-specific range, and I refuse to withstand a sweaty city summer without multiple bottles of their dry shampoo on standby.

Try the UNITE 7SECONDS Refresher ($23, originally $29, macys.com) and change your dry shampoo game for life. Thank me later:

UNITE 7SECONDS Refresher $29 $23 | Macy's Buy Now

Last but not least, it would be a crime for me to not let you know that St. Tropez's iconic self-tanning products are included in this sale. Talk about summertime must-haves!

St. Tropez Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse $44 $31 | Macy's Buy Now

Can you believe these are only a sprinkling of over 900 beauty deals? To see the rest, check out the entire Black Friday in July sale over on the Macy's website right now.