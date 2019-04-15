The gang goes to Westeros? As strange of a crossover as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Game of Thrones would make, Sunday night's long-awaited GoT Season 8 premiere actually did include a familiar face from the bar comedy. Mac from Always Sunny was in the GoT Season 8 premiere, but you might have missed his cameo.

Spoiler alert: This post includes spoilers from the Season 8 premiere episode of Game of Thrones. It is always a massive deal when Game of Thrones includes a celebrity cameo, because the high-fantasy series rarely ever brings in major stars for bit parts for fear of distracting from the plot. However, now that Game of Thrones only has a few episodes left before its big finale, it looks like the show is being a little more loose with the celebrity superfan cameos. I mean, last season introduced Ed Sheeran as a singing Lannister soldier, and the Season 8 premiere even gave fans a winky update on Sheeran's character. The new episode also had a couple more celebrity cameos, but you might have missed them if you looked away from your TV at the wrong time.

Comedic actors Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) briefly appeared as Greyjoy guards in the scene where Theon Greyjoy saves his sister Yara from Euron's ship. In the quick scene, Theon kills both McElhenney's character and Starr's character with arrows, one of which pierces McElhenney's eye. You can check out the scene as well as some jokey commentary from McElhenney and Starr below.

Recap and Chill on YouTube

Rob McElhenney celebrated the cameo by posting a close-up of his grotesque death on his Instagram account, accompanied by the double-meaning caption "Don't blink."

The cameo casting makes a lot of sense. Martin Starr's series Silicon Valley has aired right after Game of Thrones on HBO for many of the past five years, and Rob McElhenney is a very vocal superfan of Game of Thrones on his social media accounts and has developed a friendship with the show's creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. In fact, McElhenney got Benioff and Weiss to write an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for the show's ninth season back in 2013. The episode called "Flowers for Charlie" centered on an experiment that miraculously made Charlie a genius.

The appearances of Rob McElhenney and Martin Starr also mark the first notably non-musician celebrity cameos in Game of Thrones history. In the past, the only famous faces brought on to appear in cameo parts were European musicians, such as Ed Sheeran, Of Monsters and Men, and Sigur Rós. It seems like maybe since the show is now in its final season, the Game of Thrones showrunners could be letting in some more celebrity superfans to get their last chance at appearing in the the fantasy drama.

So keep your eyes peeled during the final five episodes, because you might just spot a few more famous faces among the background characters before Game of Thrones reaches its end.