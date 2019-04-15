Things may seem pretty grim in Westeros right now, but there actually were some moments of pure joy in the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere. Most of those moments came courtesy of Jon Snow's lovey-dovey new relationship with Daenerys Targaryen. The show's new power couple put their love on full display by proceeding into Winterfell together... but some fans are already predicting that their picture-perfect relationship will meet a bloody end very soon. Some fans are even wondering will if Jon kill Dany at the end of Game of Thrones?! I know, I'm gasping at that theory as well, so let's get into why fans are predicting this betrayal twist.

Spoiler alert: This post will contain spoilers from the Season 8 premiere episode of Game of Thrones. After nearly two years of waiting, Game of Thrones fans were certainly not disappointed after the show's high-flying premiere episode for its farewell season. The main focus of the big premiere was the relationship between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, as the two marched into Winterfell and took up their new role as the leaders in the fight against the White Walkers. But not everyone was super happy about seeing Jon with Daenerys — Jon's fellow leaders questioned why he gave up his power to bend the knee to Dany, and even Sansa admitted that she is not sure about Dany just yet.

But the real shocker game when Samwell finally revealed the truth about Jon Snow's lineage to him in the final minutes of the episode. Of course, fans of the books have known for years already that Jon is actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, making him a Targaryen by blood and the true heir to the Iron Throne, but in the world of the show, only Samwell and Bran Stark know this hidden truth. After the premiere episode, though, now Jon also finally knows the truth about who he is.

HBO

And it is this revelation that is spurring a new fan theory about what would be a truly tragic end for Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's romance. The theory basically sprouts from Samwell's reaction to Jon first hearing the news of his lineage. Sam reassures Jon that this revelation means he is the true heir to the Iron Throne, ahead of Daenerys. But Jon is clearly perturbed at the idea of having to turn on Dany, whom he just bent the knee to recently. Samwell then heavily implies that he does not think Dany will turn down her claim for the throne even if she finds out about Jon's lineage.

So... what we are left wondering is what this revelation will mean for Jon and Dany, because it will obviously seriously affect their relationship and probably ruin it. Dany is certainly not about to just stop gunning for the Iron Throne, but this new twist means Jon is actually the person who should rightfully sit on the throne. That's what leads fans to the theory that Jon may kill Dany. The only way to stop Dany from going after the throne will be to kill her, and once Jon fully processes what his lineage means, fans think that he will be forced to kill Dany to restore order to Westeros and rule as its king. I mean... it would certainly be the type of shocking drama that Game of Thrones is famous for.