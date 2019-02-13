Don't get me wrong — Valentine's Day is one of my absolute favorite holidays. But oftentimes, it can end up being pretty pricey, if you know what I mean. Maybe you and your boo are treating yourselves a nice meal, going out on the town, or doing something wild and crazy together (bungie jumping, anyone?). Anyway, if you're looking to save a little cash, you're in luck, because Lyft is coming in clutch with cheap rides this V-Day. That's right — Lyft's Valentine's Day 2019 deal totally has you covered this year.

Regardless if you're spending Valentine's Day with your longterm partner, your golden retriever (because why not?), or all your gal pals (because Galentine's Day is REAL!) I always feel that saving a little cash whenever you possibly can is — well — definitely ideal. So you can imagine how thrilled I was to hear that Lyft will be offering a glorious discount to any and all first-time riders. All you have to do is simply download the Lyft app and create an account. Then, when you order your ride, just enter the code "VALENTINES19," according Lyft. You'll receive $5 off your next two rides for the next 14 days. So it goes without saying that if you've been thinking about downloading the Lyft app, now is as good time as any to get on that.

You might have plans with a large group of people this Valentine's Day, and if that's the case, the on-call car service company is also offering a major V-Day discount on Lyft LUX rides. Yes — you heard that correctly — according to their Feb. 8 blog post, from Thursday, Feb. 14 to Feb. 15 at 3 a.m, you'll be able to claim $10 off a Lyft Lux ride through the Lyft app. You don't need to be a first-time rider — all you have to do is claim the deal when you're ordering a ride in the app. Oh, and keep in mind that Lux Black and added stops are not included in the promo. You'll also definitely want to tip your Lyft driver extra for driving you on a busy holiday.

Maybe you aren't planning to hit the road on V-Day. Perhaps you'll be busy planning your next trip after taking advantage of JetBlue's "I Love Saving" Valentine's Day discount. The low-cost airline is currently offering a variety of super cheap plane tickets for any and all trips scheduled between Feb. 26, 2019 and May 22, 2019, as long as you book your trip by Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Oh, and keep in mind that the deal is only good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel. You'll be able to fly from to and from a variety of locations, such as Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas for only $74, or from Boston, Massachusetts to New York City for only $49. So if you'd rather get in on a late winter getaway or springtime vacay than go out to an expensive dinner, I totally understand.

But back to the actual V-Day transport on Feb. 14: Lyft is taking away the burden of overspending on Valentine's Day by offering two glorious deals, and honestly, I couldn't be more relieved. IDK about you, but it's definitely making me feel some type of way.