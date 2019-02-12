Valentine's Day is on its way — so what are you going to treat yourself with? The possibilities are endless, really. Depending on what you like, you can grab a box of gourmet chocolates, uncork your favorite bottle of wine, or buy a round-trip flight for your dream vacation. I'm not kidding; thanks to JetBlue's Valentine's Day 2019 flight sale, you'll be able to score super cheap plane tickets in honor of the romantic holiday. Whether you're trying to relax on the beach in the Bahamas or spend an busy weekend in New York City, the airline has you covered.

Before you grab your wallet and start scanning JetBlue's website for cheap fares, there are a few things you should know. The first thing that you might want to have on your radar is the special's sale window. According to the airline, you'll have to buy your flights before 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 13 if you want to partake in JetBlue's "I Love Saving" Valentine's Day discounts. Therefore, you're probably better off making a decision about your future vacay now and worrying about the travel details later. I mean, it'd be a total bummer to spend time planning your trip and then missing the sale completely — don't you think?

The next thing to keep in mind is JetBlue's travel window (aka the dates when you can actually book your trip). Per the company's sale page, you'll be to score discounted flights for trips scheduled between Feb. 26, 2019 and May 22, 2019. In other words, you can book a late-winter getaway and escape the cold, or you can schedule a springtime vacation on the cheap.

However, just because the travel window is flexible doesn't mean that there aren't any restrictions. According to JetBlue, the sale is only valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel. Therefore, you might want to take a quick peek at your calendar before booking your trip to make sure you'll be able to swing it. While you're looking at your monthly agenda, you might also want to mark down the sale's blackout dates. Those dates include April 16 to April 24, per the airline.

With all of that being said, make sure you book your JetBlue trip by Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m. for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Feb. 26 and May 22. Steer clear of the blackout dates, and you'll be good.

If you follow those guidelines, pack your bags and get ready for your vacation.

Now that you know about the sale's details, you can go ahead and search for flights. In order to do so, head to JetBlue's sale page and start scrolling. If you'd rather type in your preferred origin or destination to see specific discounts, you can do that, too.

While you're searching, you'll probably see tons of irresistible one-way ticket prices. For example, you can fly from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas for $74, or from Boston, Massachusetts to New York, New York for $49. Those are only two examples from a long list of flight deals — so scan for your favorites and book your trip.