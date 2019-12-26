While I love family time as much as the next gal, I have to admit Lush's 2019 Boxing Day Sale is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season. Lush Cosmetics makes some of my all-time favorite bath and shower products, from color-changing bath bombs to soaps and shower gels that smell good enough to eat. Dec. 26 marks the brand's biggest sale of the year, so their reasonably-priced products get even more affordable. This year, Lush is offering up to 50% off tons of festive faves, so consider the money you were gifted this holiday season spent. There's no way you'll be able to pass these products up!

Since Lush is an English brand, the cosmetics company doesn't have a Black Friday sale, as America's biggest shopping holiday of the year isn't widely observed overseas. While fans are always disappointed to miss out on deals in November, Lush's 50% off sale on Dec. 26 certainly makes up for it. The savings are offered both online and in stores, so if you're ready to stock up, take a look at these must-shop picks.

In celebration of the new year to come, I plan on snagging the World's Smallest Disco Bath Bomb ($4, originally $8, Lush):

This beautiful bath bomb features lemon myrtle oil, ylang ylang oil, and grapefruit oil, plus crackling candy kernels that make sounds as colors seep into your bathwater.

The result? A disco in a tub!

If you're in the market for a beautiful new soap, the Golden Pear Bar Soap ($5, originally $10, Lush) is basically art:

This beautiful bar soap includes pear puree, Brazilian orange oil, and extra virgin coconut oil, so you can lather it up and smell as good as it looks.

Another way to wash is with a Cardamom Coffee Wash Card ($1, originally $3, Lush):

The wash cards are a great way to try out new scents, as they're super inexpensive. Simply rip off a half or third of the card, wet it, and lather it up! This one contains warm notes of cardamom oil, Colombian coffee absolute, and rose oil.

The above products and tons more are discounted now on the Lush website, and with over 150 picks to choose from, you're about to have the best-smelling new year ever.