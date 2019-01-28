As a surprise to pretty much no one, actress Lupita Nyong'o has a knack for absolutely killing every look that she graces every red carpet with. And her latest look for the next show in this year's awards season circuit is no exception. Lupita Nyong'o's 2019 SAG Awards dress is positively dazzling, yet totally unexpected, further confirming that the star constantly brings her fashion and beauty A-game to every awards show she attends.

In comparison to the dazzling blue and silver beaded gown from Calvin Klein by Appointment that the star wore to the 2019 Golden Globes just a few weeks ago — which caused jaws to drop in envy everywhere — her SAG Awards dress is equally as awe-inducing, but in a totally different way. In short, what can't this amazing woman do (and wear)?

I think it's safe to say Nyong'o's dress is the modern definition of "business in the front, party in the back." Only this time, it's business at the top, party at the bottom. The upper portion of Nyong'o's dress features a ton of gorgeous aspects, including a fitted black bustier bodice, with a bottom portion that mimics the bottom half of a blazer — pockets and all. The upper portion of the dress also features off-the-shoulder, long black sleeves, while the bustier is held up with spaghetti straps.

While both looks are absolutely stunning, you can see how tonight's look is a total 180 from Nyong'o's 2019 Golden Globes gown.

Over the years, Nyong'o's red carpet style has consistently wowed her fans. We've seen the actress' red carpet looks range from bold, bright gowns in modern cuts to fully-embellished, ornate dresses to sophisticated pantsuits. And one thing's for sure: Nyong'o isn't afraid to go even bigger when it comes to her beauty look. Each one of her overall outfits is typically finished off with a bold eye makeup look and perfectly styled hair to match her ensemble — no different from her look for the 2019 SAG Awards.

Nyong'o is attending this year's SAG Awards alongside her Black Panther castmates (yes, that means Michael B. Jordan, too, people), thanks to their group nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The rest of the Black Panther cast also brought their A-game to the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet with Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, and more donning dapper looks as well.

Needless to say, the only thing more memorable than Nyong'o's look at this year's SAG Awards is her role in Black Panther. Fans were rightfully pissed upon hearing the film was majorly snubbed at this year's Golden Globe Awards, so fingers crossed that Nyong'o, along with the rest of the cast, take home a win tonight. Of course, you could say the actress has already scored a huge win with her outfit tonight, which can be added to the long list of Nyongo's best-dressed moments from over the years.