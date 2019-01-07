Black Panther scored its first hurdle toward the ultimate goal of a Best Picture at the Oscars by landing a Best Motion Picture - Drama nomination at tonight's Golden Globes. It's a first for any of the Marvel films, and a sign of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be on the verge of taking themselves from a comic book movie franchise into something more if they choose. The film's nomination meant the cast showed up to the red carpet in force, and, as always, Lupita Nyong'o's 2019 Golden Globes look did not disappoint.

Perhaps sensing the power in numbers, Nyong'o did not turn up to the red carpet alone. She arrived with co-stars Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan, effectively creating a holy grail of style as Jordan walked down the carpet with the ladies on his arms. It worked too, Ryan Seacrest looked positively dazzled by the three of them when they strolled up — no easy feat to do to the long-time red carpet host.

Some had hopes Nyong'o might go for her signature flowy princess gowns, giving her fans another twirl moment on the red carpet for the ages. But Nyong'o decided to go for a beaded column sheath instead. I couldn't help but notice how much her dress shimmered like a galaxy. She looked like one glowing shooting star as she walked the carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, fine, maybe a little playtime. But in a serious way.

Nyong'o's designer this evening was Calvin Klein. (Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein, if you're being precise about it.) She accessorized it with a silver square clutch and long diamond drop earrings. Michael B. Jordan went for the classic tux. No white tux jacket or velvet muted colors, like we saw earlier on the carpet. He accessorized with the old school black bowtie.

As for Gurira, I'm pretty sure she's the only actress in history who can make a shoulder bow work on the red carpet. Even though her dress was a similar hue to the red on the floor, she managed to stand out and rock the look with her co-stars in tow.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Director Ryan Coogler rounded out the group not long after they arrived, making a striking foursome. Unlike Jordan, Coogler opted to go for an all-black look with his tux, with a black bowtie on black silk shirt under a black jacket.

Black Panther is up for three awards this evening. There's the aforementioned Best Motion Picture - Drama nomination. But the film was also nominated for two others: Best Original Song for "All the Stars," by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, as well as Best Original Score, which was created by Ludwig Göransson. While Marvel fans are rooting for Black Panther to take home all three awards tonight, unfortunately, it may be shut out. Best Original Song is almost certainly going to Lady Gaga for Shallow from A Star Is Born, and A Star Is Born may take Best Score as well. As for Best Picture, the race is hotly contested between Panther, A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, and BlacKkKlansman.

Still, these nominations are nothing to sneeze at, and if they lead to Oscar nominations down the line, it's well worth the honor just to be nominated.