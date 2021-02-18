Lucky Charms is bringing the luck of the Irish straight to you this St. Patrick's Day with two tasty treats to munch on. You can start snatching up some green-colored bites way before the actual holiday, which is good news, because you don't want to miss out on Lucky Charms' St. Patrick's Day 2021 treats. They include a new Lucky Charms ice cream flavor at Cold Stone Creamery and a limited-edition box of cereal that turns your milk green.

Lucky Charms announced its festive lineup for St. Patty's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 17, which includes the limited-time Lucky Charms cereal and a partnership with Cold Stone Creamery. If you're into non-food fun, you can also check out the new Lucky Charms Candy Land Game, Lucky Charms'-themed Crocs Jibbitz charms, and a free JibJab eCard. But let's get back to the Lucky Charms treats offering up a sweet bite of nostalgia.

First up is the special box of Lucky Charms, which is available as of Feb. 1. The limited-edition bite includes magic clover marshmallow charms that turn your milk green. The other marshmallows are yellow circles with green stars and pots of gold, and despite the green milk, it has the classic taste of the OG cereal. You can score the cereal through March while supplies last in a 19.3-ounce family size box for around $3.33 at major retailers nationwide.

The festive AF ice cream offering isn't available until Monday, March 1, but it's worth the wait. Available at participating Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide, the Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Ice Cream comes with a base of green-colored ice cream that tastes like the cereal and includes plenty of marshmallows, whipped topping, and edible gold glitter. The other option is Lucky's Charmed Shake, which features the same ingredients in a sweet sip.

Since pricing and availability vary by location, you may want to check with your local Cold Stone before heading to grab the green treats. You can see prices near you through its order online system.

Courtesy of Lucky Charms/Cold Stone

