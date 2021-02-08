I know there was a lot to watch on Feb. 7, but did you see Lori Harvey's reaction to Michael B. Jordan's Super Bowl ad? It was so sweet and peak supportive. Lori took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement as her boyfriend's Amazon commercial aired. On her Stories, Lori shared a recording of the entire steamy ad playing on her television alongside a string of heart-eye emojis.

At the end of the commercial, Lori panned her phone camera over to a bashful-looking Michael, who was seated by her side on the couch. "CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR SUPERBOWL COMMERCIAL BABY," she wrote.

Next, Lori shared a screenshot of a tweet highlighting the commercial's success. The tweet proclaimed, "@amazon's video sharing their Alexa ad and @michaelb4jordan's abs have already been viewed over 50 million times on YouTube, before it's even aired during the game. That's 2.6X more than any other Super Bowl ad related post got in the same period."

Lori posted the big achievement onto her story alongside a GIF that said, "PERIOD."

The couple only took their romance public on Jan. 11, when they shared a series of loved-up photos on Instagram, but it looks like they're already comfortable supporting each other in the spotlight.

During the Jan. 22 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Lori's dad Steve shared his hilarious thoughts on his daughter's new boyfriend. "I like this one. I still got my eye on him," Steve said. "I mean, I like him. But like I say to all of them, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a**. Just in case I need it."

He also joked about Michael's new title, People's Sexiest Man Alive. "'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me! Let's be clear about that."

Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Well, I'm happy there hasn't yet been a need for Steve to call upon the hate in that "thumb-sized section" of his heart.