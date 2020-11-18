It's been a confusing and challenging year for people all over the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic, the United State's presidential election, and the outpour of protests in response to our nation's police brutality against the Black community. But, the entertainment industry often finds ways to bring people together amid challenging times. Proof of that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 17, after the tweets about Michael B. Jordan's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive title began to flood the social media platform. For once, people were in complete agreement.

Every year, People magazine awards the coveted Sexiest Man Alive title to one man in the entertainment industry, and while many past winners have had readers divided, from the looks of Twitter, fans are all about Jordan.

Jordan's attractiveness goes just beyond his looks, too, as the actor is a major advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement. He was outspoken about his views on the 2020 election as well. And there is nothing more attractive than a man that stands up for what he believes in.

"I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact," Jordan told People. "We can all take action—big or small—to help create the change we want to see."

Scroll down to see the drool-worthy tweets about Jordan's well-deserved new title.

Jordan stans will be happy to know that while the actor is currently single, he definitely sees a family in his future. "Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is," Jordan says of what fans can expect from him in the next 10 years. "Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play."

All eyes are definitely on Michael B. Jordan for more reasons than one. Thank you, People.