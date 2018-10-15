There is pretty much no doubt that Avengers 4 is going to bring back a ton of Marvel superheroes after half of the Avengers were destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War, but one of the biggest question marks is over an iconic character who died a while before Thanos' fateful snap. In the first few moments of Infinity War, fans watched in shock as Thanos quickly killed off the film series' first major supervillain, and right after his big moment of redemption as well. But some people still think Loki may actually be alive in Avengers 4, and Tom Hiddleston himself just addressed this fan theory.

Although Loki's death seemed like a fitting end to the Avengers series' main antihero, many fans have been theorizing that the trickster god may turn up alive and well in next summer's Avengers 4. After all, Loki has managed to trick everyone into thinking he had been killed a number of times before, and since he illusory powers of deception are unmatched, there is always the chance that he is pulling one over on us.

Appearing in a panel at the ACE Comic Con on Sunday, Tom Hiddleston spoke about how amazed he was at the attention to detail in all the fan theories about Loki possibly surviving his Infinity War death scene:

Listen... I’ve heard some amazing theories about this. I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, "Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died" — there’s been a few — "he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand." I was like, "That’s incredible attention to detail."

In the end, Tom Hiddleston admitted that these fan guesses about Loki's fate are as good as any of his own guesses, meaning that we actually could see the trickster god pop up in Avengers 4.

Marvel

Actually, some leaked set photos from Avengers 4 production seem to confirm that Tom Hiddleston is indeed back as Loki. But even if Loki is back, it does not mean that he necessarily survived Thanos choking him out at the beginning of Infinity War.

One of the most prominent and convincing theories about Avengers 4 is that it will be a time travel movie, seeing the original six Avengers (who coincidentally did not disintegrate from Thanos' snap) traveling back in time to prevent the snap and save the rest of the heroes. If that turns out to be the case, then Loki may actually appear in the past, before Thanos would have killed him on board the Asgardian refugee ship in Infinity War.

And the character of Loki actually does figure into Marvel's future franchise plans: Disney's upcoming streaming service is developing a standalone series focused on Loki starring Tom Hiddleston, along with a Scarlet Witch series with Elizabeth Olsen as well. If Loki really is shown to have survived Thanos, then this new series could be set contemporaneously with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Avengers 4 will hit theaters on May 3, 2019.