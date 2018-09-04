As we wait for Avengers 4 to be released, Marvel fans are studying every possible detail available to them to try to figure out what next summer's Infinity War follow-up could entail. And yes, that includes carefully studying every Instagram post from the Avengers stars. The post causing a stir right now is a video of Gamora actor Zoe Saldana getting ready to shoot a scene, and fans think the Gamora video proves a major theory about Avengers 4.

Back in December, Zoe Saldana posted a short video of herself getting her green makeup on to film a scene as Gamora. The clip made some waves because it seemed to confirm that Gamora would appear in Avengers 4, although it was unclear how since [Spoiler alert] she was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. But now, fans are pointing out that the video may actually include a tiny detail that could reveal exactly how Gamora will be able to return and also confirm one of the most prevalent fan theories about the new movie overall: that it will be a time travel movie.

The important part of the video is the clothing. In the clip, Zoe Saldana is wearing a top that Gamora wore throughout the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but did not wear in Infinity War at all. Could that mean that Saldana is suiting up to play a pre-Infinity War Gamora in Avengers 4? Fans think the clothing details confirms that the upcoming Infinity War follow-up will be a time travel movie, in which we will see the Avengers traveling back to the time of the first Guardians movie in order to save Gamora from her deadly fate.

The time travel theory has been one of the most widely spread and convincing guesses about what Avengers 4 will center on since Infinity War came out, and a number of small details like this Gamora costuming thing seem to keep strengthening the theory.

It all goes back to the ending of Infinity War, which saw Thanos destroy half of the Avengers with the snap of his finger. Obviously, fans knew that Marvel was not about to kill off half of its superheroes — especially since pretty much all of the dead heroes already had confirmed standalone sequels in the works for the upcoming years — so everyone started trying to figure out how the remaining Avengers would save their disappeared comrades in the Infinity War follow-up.

Some theories popped up about the disappeared Avengers being held in the Soul Stone or the quantum realm from Ant-Man and the Wasp being the key to saving everything, but the major overarching theory among fans is that time travel will play a central role in Avengers 4. Fans think that Doctor Strange's ominous line about having foreseen the only timeline in which the Avengers are able to defeat Thanos was hinting to the heroes harnessing the power of the Time Stone to travel back in time to save their friends and prevent the snap.

Avengers 4 will hit theaters on May 3, 2019.