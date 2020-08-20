Lizzo is 100% that body-positive, sex-positive queen, and I don't need a DNA test to prove it. She's candid AF about what she likes, who she likes, and how she likes to get it on. Yes, she may be pretty tight-lipped about her love life, but Lizzo's quotes about her sex life are unapologetically honest. And why should she apologize? She proud of her sexuality, and she's not afraid to use it.

And unsurprisingly, Lizzo doesn't depend on others to give her sexual pleasure — for her, self-love is essential. As Lizzo told Teen Vogue in June 2018, all bodies deserve to feel good and be treated well. "We should love ourselves first," she said. "We should look at our bodies as vehicles for success, and not a signifier of who you are, how good your p*ssy is, if dudes like you or not, or if you can fit certain clothes... that's not what your body's for." Lizzo is her own soulmate, and her quotes about sex show just how wholly empowering it is to own your sexuality (though I'll warn you — these rauchy tidbits may leave you blushing).

When She Gave Her Conditions For Starring On 'The Bachelorette' Arik McArthur/WireImage/Getty Images When asked by Cosmopolitan in July 2019 whether she would ever consider starring on The Bachelorette, Lizzo said she would... on one condition. "It would be mandatory to get my p*ssy eaten at least once on the whole season, and it would have to be filmed," she said. "It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know. The kids gotta learn someday." She also would require the men "to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed [her] grapes." Got that, Chris Harrison?

When She Joked About Her "Collab" With Harry Styles During an interview with UK’s KISS Breakfast’s Tom & Daisy radio show in February 2020, Lizzo made an NSFW joke about a potential collaboration between her and Harry Styles. "The collab happened last night," she quipped, adding, "We collabed his d*ck in my a**hole."

When She Shared Her Open-Minded Approach To Dating Apparently, Lizzo is into any kind of boy, as long as he treats her right. In "Boys" from her Cuz I Love You album, she sings, "I like a big beard, I like a clean face, I don't discriminate, come and get a taste."

When She Made Her Priorities Crystal Clear During her interview for her January 2020 Rolling Stone cover story, Lizzo provided a very honest explanation for telling her brother he couldn't spend the night at her house. "I feel so bad," she said after ending her phone call with her brother. "But I'm tryin' to get my p*ssy licked!"

When She Explained Why She Doesn't Mind The Single Life Lizzo doesn't need to be dating someone to feel fulfilled, and she made that clear during a July 2019 interview with People. "I think there's a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don't need it," she said. "But if the right d*ck comes along, you better believe I'll put it on my wall."

When She Described What Turns Her On PYMCA/Universal Images Group/Getty Images In "Lingerie" from her Cuz I Love You album, Lizzo gets candid about climaxing when she sings, "Treat you with my body, my eyes closed, baby, let me feel you close. You make me crescendo."

When She Talked About Keeping Herself "Moisturized" Lizzo is all about self-love, both emotionally and physically, and she suggests as much in "Water Me" from Cuz I Love You when she sings, "I don't get dehydrated. I moisturize it daily."

When She Opened Up About Her Beauty Routine During an August 2019 interview with Refinery29, Lizzo shared the look she tries to achieve with her lipstick. "The tongue is like a sex organ, and the lips are a sexual feature," she said. "I want my lips to always look like I'm ready to suck a d*ck."

When She Got Into The Nitty-Gritty Of Her "Kitty" Lizzo makes her sexual desires know in "Tempo" from Cuz I Love You with the lyrics, "Pitty-pat, pitty-pat, pitty-pitty-pat. Look at my a**, it's fitty-fitty-fat. Kitty cat, kitty cat, kitty-kitty cat. Prrr me a glass, boy, I like my water wet."

When She Gave This Wise Insight Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images During an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show in May 2019, Lizzo gave sound advice to a woman who was having some trouble self-lubricating. As she explained, "People underestimate how much our bodies are actually telling us about another person, like, psychologically, you can actually be allergic to d*ck."

When She Got Turned On By BTS Lizzo is apparently a big fan of BTS. While playing a game of "Jam or Not a Jam" with CBC Music in May 2019, Lizzo had an unexpected reaction to "Boy With Luv," saying, "Now I know why people sleep outside in tents for days [to see BTS perform]. That was sexy. That was sexual, actually."

When She Spoke About Sexual Fluidity During an appearance on Radio Andy, Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, Lizzo gave her thoughts on sexual fluidity. "You know, fluidity is all the rage these days," she said. "Just release and be yourself, you know? Whatever you like. Wherever you stick or lick, that's your pick."

When She Talked About The Benefits Of Self-Pleasuring In "Soulmate" from Cuz I Love You, Lizzo explained why she's her own soulmate when she sang, "You know the sex is fire, and I gotta testify, I get flowers every Sunday. I'mma marry me one day."