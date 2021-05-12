Brace yourself, folks, because there have been new developments in the famous Lizzo and Chris Evans DM saga — and they’re pretty darn wild in the best way possible. Featuring some timeless booty shaking that may or may not have been performed in the direction of Captain America, Lizzo’s latest Chris Evans update will have you screaming.

ICYMI, here’s a brief rehash of the flirtationship bubbling between the 33-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer and the 39-year-old Captain America heartthrob: In April 2021, Lizzo shared on TikTok that she drunkenly sent Evans an Instagram direct message; shortly after, he responded and a flirty convo continued from there. The Grammy winner kept her fans in the loop about the situation, but, even though she was sort of transparent about what was going down in the DMs, she also refrained from putting all of their business out there. For instance, the latest convo screenshots Lizzo shared didn’t even show the entire conversation — so fans who ship the two stars were left hanging.

But, not all hope is lost. Recently, Lizzo surprised her followers with yet another social media post confirming there is ~something~ unfolding between her and the Hollywood actor. Whether that something is platonic or romantic is none of my concern (because regardless of what’s unfolding behind the scenes, I support it). However, it can be assumed Evans and Lizzo are at least friends at this point, because if she wasn't, she wouldn’t be @’ing him in public Instagram post captions — which is exactly what she did on May 11.

There’s a lot going on in the Instagram video Lizzo shared and tagged Evans in. On Los Angeles’ Hollywood Blvd., the singer and her friend are seen twerking near (not directly on, because COVID-19 social distancing, obvi) a Captain America impersonator, who looks more than happy to be there. The cherry on top of this whole IG post is the caption: “Official @chrisevans update: 👅👯‍♀️🔥.”

I have so many questions about this video. Like, where can I get one of those bomb neon outfits Lizzo and her friend slayed, and how has that Captain America impersonator’s life changed now that he’s been twerked on by a global pop star? Most importantly, why hasn’t the official Captain America logged into his IG and seen this? You have 24 hours to respond, Chris. The clock is ticking!