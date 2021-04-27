I love seeing women shoot their shot — so the ongoing DM saga between Lizzo and Chris Evans is pretty much the best thing ever. It all started on April 17, when the “Truth Hurts” singer confessed on TikTok that she slid into the heartthrob actor’s Instagram direct messages after getting a little tipsy. Since then, a lot has happened, and this new update on Lizzo and Chris Evans’ Instagram DMs situation is extra juicy.

Here’s a little recap on the whole ordeal: The day after Lizzo revealed she drunk-messaged Evans some flirty emojis on Instagram, she told fans he’d messaged back. (And, I mean — who wouldn’t flirt back with a catch like Lizzo?) Then, after responding with “no shame in a drunk DM 😘. God knows I’ve done worse on this app 🤦🏼‍♂️,” the Avengers star hit her with a follow back, which is always a good sign. But that wasn’t the end of their convo — and in an April 25 TikTok, Lizzo again looped her fans in on the pair's unfolding convo, sharing screenshots.

“Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take 😏 (and even tho I unsent it like a dork 🤦🏾‍♀️) I’m glad u know I exist now 🥰 🥰 🥰,” she said in response to Evans’ initial reply. However, the pop star’s screenshots revealed Evans is not just aware of her existence — he’s actually already aboard the Lizzo train. “Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! xxx,” he said.

After that message, the rest of the duo’s banter was a bit tricky to decipher, since Lizzo was sharing the screenshot via TikTok’s green screen feature, and her face is covering some of the conversation. While I’m no detective, I’m assuming this mysteriousness is 100% intentional — because Lizzo made it super complicated for her fans to read the screenshot in the first place.

"Let's see what your pause game is like," she said right before flashing the screenshot for only a millisecond. But, based on what parts of the screenshot are visible, some fans are speculating that the two celebs were joking about doing shots together.

Until the musician spills the details, it’s impossible to truly know what went down in the rest of those DMs. But I’m obsessed with how Lizzo treats her fans like her girlfriends — because every woman knows sending screenshots to your besties after shooting your shot is girl code 101!