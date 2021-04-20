Fans are shipping Lizzo and Chris Evans hard after seeing them interact on social media. In case you missed it, the "Good As Hell" singer posted a TikTok on Saturday, April 17, revealing she accidentally sent Evans a flirty message on Instagram. "Don't drink and DM, kids," she wrote. The next day, she came back with an exciting update: He replied and followed her online. You need to see Chris Evans' response to Lizzo's drunk DM!

Lizzo's viral TikTok features her lip syncing, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not going to be able to marry him, and honestly it hurts me to the core — because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing," while showing off a drunk DM to Evans that read, "💨🤾🏾‍♀️🏀," which basically means she was shooting her shot.

Fans found the whole thing so relatable because they've also been in situations where they slid into someone's DMs while drunk. They also said if they had the chance to private message Captain America himself, they'd do it in a heartbeat. They commented things like "Can't blame her, Chris Evans so fine," "I love her so much," and "HES SO HOT GO LIZZO."

Watch Lizzo's TikTok about DMing Evans on Instagram below.

The whole exchange caused fans to start wishing the two stars would actually get together. They were hoping Evans would reply to Lizzo, so when the singer returned with another TikTok update, fans couldn't be happier.

The second video showed her cringing watching her first TikTok back, before she revealed Evans' reply that read, "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol." Lizzo was so shocked he responded that she screamed. "B*TCH," she captioned the clip.

Evans was referring to the time he accidentally shared a NSFW photo on his IG Story in September 2020. At the time, his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo teased him by tweeting, "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining."

Clearly, Evans has been there, done that, so he was totally chill about Lizzo's drunk DM!