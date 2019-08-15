Hollywood is a weird place. The social circles celebrities run in are constantly shape-shifting, bringing stars you never thought would hang out together into one Instagram picture. For example, Brody Jenner, The Hills star and son to Caitlyn Jenner (aka the Kardashians former step-father) is now sharing headlines with Miley Cyrus, former Disney star and current pop-icon. It's all so much. Brody is currently healing from his split with his ex Kaitlynn Carter, who was photographed kissing Cyrus in mid-August 2019. Now, Brody's mom Linda is involved. Linda Thompson's response to rumors she shaded Kaitlynn Carter on Instagram is pretty on point as far as supportive mothers go, but I'm loving the drama from a distance, anyway.

Alright. Hang in there with me.

Carter and Brody wed in a glamorous Indonesian ceremony in June 2018. While the event was lovely, it has since been reported that their marriage was never officially legal. A little over a year later, they announced their split in August 2019. A rep for the former couple released a statement to E! News that said, "Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

That was all well and good, until shortly after when Carter and Cyrus were photographed kissing on a boat immediately following Cyrus' breakup announcement with Liam Hemsworth.

Naturally, the plot way thickened.

Understandably, Brody's mom Thompson was watching all of this in the social media wings and throwing in her two cents via some specific likes on Instagram. According to US Weekly, Thompson gave out hearts to commenters saying Carter was just seeking attention by kissing Cyrus. One comment reportedly said, "I think she’s so hurt and trying to get his attention!! Not the way to do it but sad all around!!" Thompson also liked a note that said, "Speechless is right! When you are married to Brody or Liam, I mean some of the best looking guys on this planet. What the heck?!"

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Thompson shared a pointed quote to her Instagram feed. It read:

Please don't judge people. You don't know what it took someone to get out of bed, look and feel as presentable as possible and face the day. You truly never know the daily struggles of others.

In a bold move, Carter chose to comment on her former mother-in-law's post, writing, "EXACTLY." This prompted a lengthy (though clearly thought-out) response from Thompson. The Instagram account @commentsbycelebs caught the exchange.

Thompson responded to Carter's comment: "@kaitlynn And for the record honey, the only 'shade' I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama. You know I love you. I always have & always will."

Whoa.

Not for nothing, Carter and Brody have been linked together since 2013. That's over six years of memories. I bet she and Linda Thompson did have a really nice relationship prior to the whole kissing Miley Cyrus thing!

It's complicated out there, you guys. Hang in there, everyone.