Bughead stanners are going to have a lot to be thankful for this Turkey Day. According to Instagram, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are spending Thanksgiving together, and the photos of the Riverdale co-stars hanging out with Reinhart's dad and two dogs prove that their romance isn't going anywhere. Because what says things are getting serious quite like spending the holidays with the fam?

Earlier this week, the two lovebirds flew back to the nest, aka Reinhart's family home, for what's shaping up to be their most romantic Turkey Day yet. On Wednesday, Nov. 21, Reinhart took to her Instagram Story to share some photos and videos of her beau bonding with her pups against some pretty stunning fall foliage, and TBH, it's a visual feast for Riverdale fans. There's cute dogs, Sprouse (who plays Jughead Jones) wearing a very festive camel-colored trench coat, and Reinhart's backyard, which all makes for a pretty amazing photo-op.

While the actress didn't share any photos of the couple together, she posted two solo shots of Sprouse frolicking outside with her pooches as well as videos of her dad making breakfast and a clip of her making cookies with a young girl. OK, so her actor boyfriend isn't depicted in the last two videos, but I did some sleuthing on Sprouse's Instagram Story, and he's definitely hanging out at the kitchen table (with a pup and a bottle of wine in tow) while all the family fun is happening.

Instagram/Lili Reinhart

Instagram/Lili Reinhart

Instagram/Lili Reinhart

Instagram/Lili Reinhart

Instagram/Cole Sprouse

TBH, I'm feeling pretty blessed that we're getting an inside look at all at the notoriously private couple taking the next step in their relationship. In the past, the duo have been pretty tight-lipped about their budding romance. For a while there, I think everyone was pretty mystified about where they stand (despite the fact that the co-stars were posting semi-nude photos of each other and referring to each with nicknames like "my muse"), and their decision to finally let fans in on their young love is a recent one.

In an Oct. 9 interview with Teen Vogue, Reinhart explained her decision to keep her romance under wraps. "I keep my relationship private because it's just between two people, and that's the way it should be," the cover star told the publication. "It's not like I'm trying to dangle my relationship in front of people's faces like, 'you don't know anything about us.' It's just, you don't need to know. People feel like they're owed that, and you're absolutely not owed anything by me."

I totally respect that and agree that she shouldn't feel any pressure to publicize her relationship despite being in the public eye, but my heart couldn't help totally melting into a pool of love when she did share what makes her relationship with her Riverdale co-star so magical.

"I like to go on adventures with Cole. Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I'm like, 'How did you find this?'" she gushed to Teen Vogue. "He's made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It's escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful."

Meanwhile, Cole pretty much called his girlfriend his inspiration in an interview with Glamour. "Lili was a tough egg to crack," he said. "She’s very shy at first and reserved. And I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly. She’s one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I’m pursuing and that’s just the kind of person she is. She inspires excellence out of everybody she works with."

Ah, young love. The pair have yet to confirm whether they're planning any Turkey Day adventures via Instagram, but I'll be staying tuned and crossing my fingers for more Sprousehart moments during the holiday weekend.