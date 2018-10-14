I'll never fully understand the super ambiguous relationship between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. Are they dating? Maybe they're just hooking up? Or, do they just have really, really solid chemistry on and off the screen, or are they just best friends forever? To be completely honest, nobody knows for sure where the two of them stand, but based on Cole Sprouse's comment on Lili Reinhart's Instagram, it looks like they might be more than just friends. Elite Daily reached out to both Reinhart's and Sprouse's representation for comment on their possible relationship status, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Ugh, this might be an unsolved mystery forever, people.

If you happen to be a huge fan of Riverdale like I am, you probably know about all about Cole Sprouse's flirtationship with co-star Lili Reinhart. It's never really clear if the two are actually dating, and when Reinhart posted a sexy shirtless pic of Cole Sprouse at the beach on her Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 13, the former Suite Life of Zach and Cody star jokingly asked what literally every fan has ever thought,

Are you guys dating

All I can think is, "What is the freaking answer?" UGH. I am seriously stunned right now, I can't handle it.

Oh, and Reinhart's Instagram post's caption might be the most confusing part of it all. Reinhart mysteriously wrote, "I hope you don't mind." Don't mind what? That she posted her love for him, which can clearly be expressed in this sensual photo? I just don't know.

I think the worst part of this might be the fact that neither Reinhart or Sprouse responded or clarified this confusing comment. Like, I have no idea what's going on right now between these two. This is pretty much the only reason why I can't fall asleep at night, and if you didn't already notice, it's truly eating away at me. I am on the literal edge of my seat, and I really don't know how to handle any of this.

So, of that wasn't enough straight-up evidence that Reinhart and Sprouse might be totally in the greatest relationship of all time — neither star has officially commented on it, but these Instagram interactions are getting seriously adorable — the two stars recently revealed what the two of them like most about each other. Reinhart said she appreciates Sprouse's brains, wits, and smarts, and Sprouse lovingly expressed that even though Reinhart was a tough egg to crack, she's an incredibly deep and artistic human being. So, yeah, if you weren't already convinced they're in love, there it is. That sure sounds romantic to me.

Oh, and Sprouse's birthday message to Reinhart was too sweet for words. The actor posted a super sexy (partially-nude) photo of the actress, with the adorable caption:

"Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love."

Well, you guys, if that wasn't the sweetest thing you've ever seen in your entire life, I really don't know what is. Just admit it, you two: you may not realize it yet, but you're totally dating, and that's the end of that. Oh, and if you end up admitting you're dating, let me be the first to know. I totally ship it all.