Lil Nas X’s Zodiac Sign Makes Him A Spirited Partner

When it comes to style, talent, humor and honesty, no one tops Lil Nas X, and you can thank his zodiac sign. Born Montero Lamar Hill, America's reigning hip-hop cowboy rode into the world on April 9, 1999, making him an Aries. Lil Nas X's zodiac sign makes him the kind of partner who can reel in crushes with his wit, charm them with his candor, and excite them with his rebellious spirit.

Aries, symbolized by the ram, is driven and courageous. They're ruled by Mars, the planet of combat and aggression. Like Leo and Sagittarius, Aries is a fire sign. These signs are bold, vibrant, and unapologetic — traits that definitely apply to this young, gay, Black man forging a path in country rap. Here's what you should know about how this trap desperado fares in relationships.

His Humor Is Whip Smart

With his gleaming skin, twinkly eyes, matte black hat and the boots to match, of course Lil Nas X is a heart-throb. But a prize-winning, quintessentially Aries trait he possesses is his sharp sense of humor. Every time he drops a golden tweet, you and everyone else who's crushing will want to slide in those DMs. Classic Aries.

He's A Straight Shooter

In the chorus for "Panini," he croons, "Just say to me what you want from me," which speaks volumes coming from an Aries. This sign always keeps it 100, both in their professional and personal lives. If this hip-hop bandit wants to steal your heart, he'll straight-up let you know and won't hold back one bit.

Your Arguments Will Be Fiery

Mess with the bull (or, in this case, ram) and you'll get the horns. On a good day, Aries' directness is sexy. On a bad day, it feels blunt and radiates DGAF energy — including when it comes to their partner's feelings. Apart from being brutally honest, Aries is quick to temper. The best way to de-escalate an argument is to give them some space. Solo runs, boxing sessions, or yoga classes are ideal ways for fire signs to blow off steam.

He's An Outlaw, Through & Through

Lil Nas X is an undeniable hustler and go-getter. To make a relationship work with him, you'd have to be more smitten than frustrated with his fierce independence. In "Rodeo" with Cardi B, he sings, "If I took you everywhere, then well, you wouldn't know how to walk / If I spoke on your behalf, then well, you wouldn't know how to talk." It's clear he probably wouldn't vibe with a clingy partner. As an Aries, he needs someone who's an outlaw, too.

Yes, he's got a busy schedule. But Aries' playful nature means that when they do come home, they want to spend quality time with you — whether it's on an adrenaline-filled amusement park date, or an impromptu road trip. Lil Nas X's Aries sun sign makes this yeehaw hottie a handful, but a lot of fun — because he's a handful, not despite it. If you can handle Aries' rapid-fire jokes, heated arguments, and all-around unruliness, Lil Nas X would probably hit you with a, "Howdy, partner."