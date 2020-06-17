Lil Nas X is no longer hiding from his past. Over the years, Nas was rumored to have once ran the now-deleted Nicki Minaj Twitter page @nasmaraj. He still hasn't addressed whether or not the account was, in fact, his. He never even owned up to being a fan of Minaj's... until Tuesday, June 16, that is. Lil Nas X's tweet admitting to being a Nicki Minaj fan got a lot of attention, including from Minaj herself.

Nas rose to fame in 2019 with his record breaking song "Old Town Road," and while he's been asked on multiple occasions if he were a Barb (the name of Minaj's fanbase) he had always denied it. On Tuesday, Nas replied to a Twitter user who called him out for denying being a fan of Minaj's saying his reason was because he "didn't want people to know i was gay tbh." (Nas publicly came out in June 2019.)

One Twitter user got defensive after Nas' comment, writing: "Being a barb don’t make you gay."

Nas further explained: "It don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet."

While Nas didn't directly confirm that he was the person behind the @nasmaraj fan account, many fans are taking his admission to being a Barb as confirmation he was behind it.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Minaj was all about Nas' newfound confidence, tweeting: "It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth."

Minaj's tweet made Nas feel all the feels. "The generous queen, i love u," Nas replied. "And i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate. i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance."

It's wonderful to see Nas is embracing exery aspect of who he is in 2020.