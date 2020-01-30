From Diplo to BTS' RM to 13-year-old country singer Mason Ramsey, Lil Nas X has worked with a huge range of performers to continuously update his viral hit song "Old Town Road." But even with all of these endlessly-hyped collabs, his latest project featuring the song — the Doritos 2020 Super Bowl commercial — might be his most epic one yet. Fresh off his celeb-packed Grammys performance, Lil Nas X brought "Old Town Road" to the wild, wild west for a dance battle showdown. Believe me — you're gonna want to see Lil Nas X's Cool Ranch Dance.

Promoting a revamped version of Cool Ranch Doritos, Lil Nas X faces off with actor Sam Elliott, who is well-known for playing cowboy characters, but who you may better recognize as Jackson Maine's brother/manager, Bobby, in A Star is Born. The two stare each other down, shootout style, in the middle of what can only be described as an old town road. But instead of slinging guns, the men duel each other with killer dance moves in order to see who gets to ride off into the sunset with a coveted bag of chips.

The guys continue to out-swag each other as Lil Nas X's ubiquitous bop plays, with the dance moves moving further and further into "don't try this at home" territory, until the rapper hops onto his horse and makes it dance, too. That's when Elliott finally bows out with a gentlemanly tip of his hat — but only because his horse refuses to get involved in all the shenanigans.

Doritos on YouTube

Doritos also wants fans to get in on the dance battle action. You can film yourself doing your own Cool Ranch Dance using the hashtag #CoolRanchDance on social media and showcase your moves just like Lil Nas X. It's only a matter of time before you see this one going viral on TikTok.

The one-minute spot was made even better when it revealed a bonus celeb appearance in the form of Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X's original collab partner on the song, at the very end. Just before galloping away with his Cool Ranch prize, Lil Nas X asks, "Who got next?" to see if anyone else wanted to challenge his moves. The commercial then cuts to a rugged-looking Cyrus, who's shown sitting on a porch, strumming a guitar. "I ain't dancin'," he says, which is probably a very wise choice. Lil Nas X isn't likely to lose.