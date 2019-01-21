Trust me, I love a random celebrity couple as much as the next gal. For instance, Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon. Or Justin Timberlake and Fergie. And let's not forget about Shia LaBeouf and Rihanna (OK — they only went on one reported date). I could go on and on, but TBH, when it comes to couples I didn’t see coming, this one just might take the cake: Liam Payne & Naomi Campbell's flirty Instagram interactions are leaving so many people wondering if we might have a new unlikely duo to watch in 2019. Elite Daily reached out to both Payne's and Campbell's teams for comment on the Instagram comments, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Before you start trying to come up with their super-couple name (Liomi? Niam?), let’s be clear: Neither have confirmed that they're dating or in a relationship with each other. But their super flirty Instagram exchanges have definitely sparked some speculations around the possibility of them dating. On Jan. 18, Campbell posted a backstage selfie from the Louis Vuitton show. Her shoulders were bare, her skin looked dewy AF, and her hair was tousled and wild. Apparently, Payne took notice. The former One Direction singer commented on the post, "Perfection in a person 🌹 ... don't give me those eyes 👀😘." Nothing subtle about that, folks.

It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time he’s had a flirtatious exchange on social media with the supermodel. In fact, it appears Campbell may have made the first move.

Days earlier, Payne posted a seductive picture of himself gazing at his reflection in a mirror, and the model was inspired to comment, "Beautiful Soul,” to which Liam coyly responded, "takes one to know one 😘." Dang. Is the temperature rising in here, or is it just me?

Needless to say, fans are so here for it. One Instagram user replied to Campbell’s comment saying, “IM SCREAMING.” Another follower wrote, “LEGEND SUPPORTS LEGEND.” Meanwhile, one follower tagged Payne in a comment on Campbell’s selfie, saying, “Make babies already.”

It’s unclear if the two are just exchanging a little digital banter or if there’s something actually going on here, but one thing’s for sure: They’re both single, and clearly ready to mingle. Rumors had long circulated that Campbell was dating British rapper/producer Skepta — especially after they shared a steamy cover for British GQ in March 2018, but when she unfollowed the “Shutdown” singer in August 2018 (and deleted any sign of him from her feed), it appeared they had called it quits.

Meanwhile, Payne announced his split from Cheryl Cole in July 2018 after more than two years of dating. And it didn’t take long for Payne to apparently re-enter the celeb dating pool and start playing the field, either. By mid-August, he was rumored to be seeing model Cairo Dwek. Then, merely weeks later, there was speculation that he and Rita Ora might have sparked a romance when they were seen talking, dancing, and getting generally cozy at a concert. However, neither of those rumored flings were confirmed to be something serious.

At this point, it’s hard to tell where this unexpected flirting between Payne and Campbell is headed. But if a 48-year-old fashion icon and a 25-year-old former boyband heartthrob can make it together, it goes without saying that 2019 is going to be a wild year, everyone.