It’s only been six weeks since Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole split up, but that’s not stopping Payne from moving on with someone new. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter was recently spotted out and about with a woman named Cairo Dwek. Payne and Dwek were seen holding hands and kissing during a lunch date in Italy. So, just who is Cairo Dwek? Well, for starters, she’s a model and she’s definitely got her grips on Payne right now.

Dwek is a 20-year-old model, who once studied at the University of Southern California, according to OK! Magazine. Although she intended to finish school there, her modeling dreams were beckoning her in another direction and she soon left university to pursue a different path entirely.

Dwek, who still calls California home, is signed to Ford Models in the US and Storm Models in the UK. So, you could say that she already has international appeal even though her career is literally just taking off.

Dwek’s modeling career has taken her all over the globe and, in July 2018, she found herself in Cannes where she met Payne. More recently, they were seen together in Lake Como, Italy where they seemingly confirmed their romance for the paparazzi with lots of suggestive PDA. You can see the photos over at Just Jared. Elite Daily reached out to Payne and Cairo's teams for confirmation of their relationship status, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to Just Jared, Dwek even went as far as to slip her hand into Payne’s back pocket. So, that’s a sure sign that this relationship is past the first date stage.

Dwek’s Instagram account is full of her best selfies. While she hasn’t posted any photos of Payne just yet, you can see her in just about any setting: on the beach, at lunch, hanging out with friends, and so much more. Perusing her photos, it’s easy to see why Payne has taken an interest in her. She’s beautiful, seems incredibly fun and carefree, and probably is a good match for him.

Prior to dating Dwek, Payne was involved with Cheryl Cole. The two were paired up for two years and even share a one-year-old son named Bear. Payne and Cole decided to end their long-term relationship in early July 2018. Payne announced their decision to break up on his Twitter account with the following message:

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.

Cole also shared the same message on her Twitter account:

The former couple welcomed their son Bear in July 2017. Earlier that year, in March 2017 when the couple announced they were expecting, Payne waxed poetic about his love for Cole:

Obviously I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace … She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things — someone who’s taken greater steps than me. Her solo career was ­amazing. She’s been in the ­industry for 14 years now.

Clearly, Payne and Cole had something real and it’s sad that they’ve parted, but hopefully he finds his relationship with Dwek as fulfilling!