Liam Hemsworth's Zodiac Sign Reveals Exactly What Dating Him Is Like

Since separating from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has been romantically linked to two different ladies: first, fellow actress Maddison Brown, and now, model Gabriella Brooks. Though I'm curious why Liam never thought to give me a call after splitting from Miley, I'm even more curious to know what the hunky Australian actor is like as a partner. His three most recent partners may not be able to tell me, but Liam Hemsworth's zodiac sign does reveal what dating him might be like. Besides, you know, an IRL fairytale.

Hemsworth was born on January 13, which makes him an ambitious, no-nonsense Capricorn. While it's hard to imagine an Australian surfer dude ever being uptight, Hemsworth doesn't tend to let his guard down in public, which is a total Cap move. The tight-lipped actor rarely opens up about his personal life, but on one of the few occasions he spoke about his ex-wife, he admitted that meeting her on the set of The Last Song made him act out of character. "When you start [filming], you want to be professional, but when you're filming those scenes with someone and pretending to love them, you're not human if you don't feel something," he confessed Details back in 2012.

Ironically, Caps are often accused of lacking empathy and failing to show emotion. While Cyrus, a Sagittarius, has spoken openly and often about their relationship and its end, Hemsworth has said nothing, save for a brief and impersonal Instagram caption posted back in August. After noting they had separated and he wished Cyrus well, he added, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets." While his public statement says nothing about how Hemsworth may have privately responded to the divorce, he did appear to handle the split very much like a Capricorn: swiftly and cooly.

Capricorn tend to pursue relationships that align with their own personal and professional goals. They desire stability, and they prioritize a solid family unit and career over falling head over heels, making them a Sagittarius' astrological antagonist. If a partnership doesn't seem likely to fulfill a Cap's ambitions, they usually don't have a problem bidding that partner adieu. After he and Cyrus broke off their engagement in 2015, Hemsworth told GQ Australia, "Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions, and it's just what needed to happen." Spoken like a true Capricorn.

But just as he once fell for Cyrus on set despite trying to keep a professional relationship, Hemsworth may not be as rigid as he sometimes appears. In the same interview with GQ Australia, Hemsworth said that he often follows his heart rather than his head and pursues what will bring him happiness rather than success. "I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it," he said. "I make my decisions about what's going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do — and I don't worry too much outside of that."

He may have once accused his ex Cyrus of being a "free spirit" and "a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do," but Hemsworth might just be more of a free spirit himself than he lets on. Gabriella Brooks was born on May 18, making her a similarly goal-oriented Taurus, so time will only tell whether she makes a better match for Hemsworth's practical-minded Capricorn than Cyrus' free-spirited Sagittarius did.