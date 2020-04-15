Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks' Astrological Compatibility Is Rock Solid

It's unclear when exactly Liam Hemsworth's quiet romance with Gabriella Brooks began, but according to reports, these rumored lovebirds are totally thriving. Save for some canoodling on a Byron Bay beach in January, these two have kept a relatively low profile together, which is a big change from Hemsworth's high-profile marriage with (and subsequent divorce from) Miley Cyrus. Despite their nine-year age difference, the actor and the model seem pretty loved-up, and luckily, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' astrological compatibility is incredibly promising.

Considering Cyrus (who's a free-spirited Sagittarius) and Hemsworth's compatibility was far from ideal, it makes sense that Brooks (who reportedly could "almost be described as the opposite of Miley") could be a much better fit. Hemsworth's birthday is Jan. 13, which makes him an ambitious, no-nonsense Capricorn. Brooks was born on May 18, making her a stubborn yet reliable Taurus. As earth signs, Caps and Taureans share several of the same qualities, and while this pairing is known to be a bit... well, dull, these two tend to form an amazingly strong and steady bond together. Both signs are known for their honesty, their drive, and their desire for security, so when they get together, the result is a rock solid partnership built on respect and trust.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Despite being an Australian surfer dude, Hemsworth doesn't tend to let his guard down in public, which is totally #OnBrand for a Cap. Hemsworth rarely shares details about his personal life, and though Cyrus has spoken openly and honestly about their divorce, Hemsworth has said nothing, save for a very brief (and totally professional) Instagram caption posted back in August. After noting they had separated and wishing Cyrus well, he added, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets." Spoken like a true Capricorn.

Caps pursue relationships that align with their own personal and professional goals, which tend to be career- and family-oriented. If a partner doesn't support those ambitions, Caps won't hesitate to dismiss that person with a "bye, Felicia." After he and Cyrus broke off their engagement in 2015, Hemsworth told GQ Australia, "Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions, and it's just what needed to happen." He's also referred to Cyrus as "a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do," so it's pretty clear that he and his ex weren't on the same page.

Unlike Sagittarians, no one would ever accuse a Taurus of being spontaneous. Like Capricorns, Taureans tend to be very set in their ways, and everything they do is in pursuit of feeling safe, secure, and supported. Rather than go out on the town, a Taurus' ideal night is usually spent cuddling and watching Netflix, and it definitely seems like Brooks is classic Taurus. As a source told Entertainment Tonight on April 7, "Gabriella is quiet, low key. She loves to be alone with Liam and isn't seeking attention from others." Yep, definitely a Netflix-and-chill kinda girl.

Though complementary in so many ways, Taureans and Capricorns do have their differences. While Caps rarely stop working, Taureans have a reputation for being a bit lazy and indulgent (though really, Taureans just have an appreciation for the finer things in life). Those born under Taurus are also known for being very sensual and tactile, and while Caps have a high sex drive, they aren't exactly warm and fuzzy. However, if these exceptionally patient signs are willing to learn from each other, they can almost always find a middle ground. Teamwork makes the dream work, and I have a very good feeling about these two team players.