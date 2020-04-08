If you're wondering how things are going with Liam Hemsworth's reported relationship with Gabriella Brooks, I come bearing some reported updates. A source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight on April 7 said Brooks could "almost be described as the opposite of Miley." But, that's apparently a good thing for Hemsworth. The source shared, "Liam loved Miley so much but in the back of his mind, he always knew a life with her would prove difficult because she never seemed ready to settle down."

According to the source, Brooks may be a more compatible partner for Hemsworth. "While Liam's family has been a huge support since the breakup with Miley, it was Gabriella who made him realize there is life after Miley. Gabriella is quiet, low key," the source explained. "She loves to be alone with Liam and isn't seeking attention from others."

Their nine-year age gap is reportedly no biggie for the two lovebirds. "Gabriella is young but adores him," the source said of 30-year-old Hemsworth's 21-year-old model girlfriend. "She gets along with his parents and his closest friends. The moment they started dating, they had incredible chemistry."

As for Cyrus, the source maintains that the pop star reportedly isn't harboring any sort of negative feelings toward her ex and that she "just wants Liam to be happy."

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Even though they reportedly weren't looking for the same things in life, Cyrus reportedly hopes that her ex gets what he apparently was hoping for out of a relationship. "She knows how important love and marriage are for him, but she just needed her independence," the source shared. "Miley and Liam have moved on and it seems they're both where they most want to be in life."

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cyrus, herself, is reportedly happy with her relationship with Cody Simpson. "Miley has moved on; she feels free. She is happy and dating Cody at the moment with no pressure to marry," the source said. "Miley and Cody are staying home and social distancing together. She keeps saying this has been the best thing for her."

It sounds like the two exes found what they were looking for all along. Happy for them!