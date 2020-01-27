Lewis Capaldi Gushed Over Chicken Parm At The Grammys & I Can Relate

Every time I tune into an awards show, my first question is always: Do the celebs get to eat? Is there an exclusive spot before they enter the venue where they can grab a slice of pizza or order something for later? And it looks like I'm not the only one — Lewis Capaldi gushed over chicken parm at the Grammys, which would totally be my #mood and go-to interview style, too.

Seriously, I couldn't relate more. I would walk up to the mic, beaming at the fact that I'm attending the award show and surrounded by all of my favorite celebs, and speak to how chicken parm has this undeniable and amazing ability to fill me up with joy and love. Like Capaldi, I would paint a picture of me sitting on the couch with a bloated belly — but one that's a result of an epic meal and not PMS symptoms. (Thank goodness.)

Let's quickly backtrack, though. Capaldi first mentioned his, undeniably adorable, chicken parm metaphor during an interview with Access. He was asked about his first-time Grammy nomination, and responded with this elaborate story which also featured Game of Thrones. Take a look at the video clip of Capaldi doing the interview for yourself, and then we'll delve into this delicious bit a little more.

He's sporting a hoodie and very real heart eyes. From that very moment, we should've known his chicken parm-flavored metaphor was going to make a back on the 2020 Grammys red carpet. Enter, his interview with Ryan Seacrest. Capaldi once again mentioned chicken parmesan in all its glory and gave the cameras a cute belly shot.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Fans soon after took to Twitter, tweeting their support for the Scottish singer-songwriter. Some said they stan his love for the Italian dish, and were connecting to his interview on a somewhat ~spiritual~ level. There was even a fan who got chicken parmesan in his honor. (Ugh, we love a loving fan base.)

At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, Capaldi is nominated for Song of the Year for "Someone You Loved." Whether or not he goes home with the award, I think it's safe to say he's won in our hearts — and will likely enjoy a plate of chicken parm on the couch shortly after any after party.