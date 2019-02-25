Black Panther was one of the most important movies of 2018, IMHO, and tonight, it's up for a whopping six Academy Awards. Rightly so, and well-deserved. Naturally, the film's cast members and crew have been arriving in knockout look after knockout look, with Letitia Wright's 2019 Oscars dress, in particular, being among the best of them. The British-Guyanese actress plays Princess Shuri in the Marvel film (as if you didn't already know that), and despite being a relative newcomer to the scene, she's already making major waves for her impeccable red carpet style, which boasts a classic elegance with a modern twist. Tailored pantsuits, embroidered gowns, graphic sweatshirts — she's worn them all on the red carpet and rocked all of them with ease.

While Wright isn't nominated for an Academy Award herself tonight, Black Panther is up for Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing. Yep, it's definitely one of this year's films to beat, and its nominations make the award show extra special to all those who are involved, not just the cast. Even if the unthinkable happens and the film doesn't end up winning anything, Wright, who also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and starred in The Commuter in 2018, has already won the red carpet.

The actress arrived in a champagne-colored Dior Haute Couture dress with silver and blush-pink leaf appliqués embroidered all along the gown. The dress is a pretty unexpected, but absolutely stunning silhouette for Wright, with a high crew neckline and three-quarter sleeves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wright accessorized the look with stunning silver Cartier bracelets, rings, and earrings, as well as silver Nicholas Kirkwood shoes. As for her beauty look, Wright kept things classic and sleek, with her hair parted to the side and and pulled back into an updo. Her makeup was classic and soft, with a hint of purple eyeshadow and a soft pink lip, and she opted for a nude manicure. All in all, she, and the rest of her Black Panther castmates, look like they came to slay everyone, and damn, did they succeed.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wright is fresh off a win from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, having just been honored with the Rising Star Award earlier this month. To accept her accolade, she wore a gorgeous white suit by Stella McCartney, which she accessorized with mirrored silver pointed-toe pumps and a dark smoky eye.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look made her appear every part the powerful and influential young actress she is and makes me hope that more and more actresses continue to go the pantsuit route for events like these. (Emily Blunt recently wore a tuxedo to the Writers' Guild Awards and also nailed the look.) Clearly, Wright is up for pretty much any sartorial aesthetic, which is what makes her one of the most exciting celebrities to watch in terms of style. I absolutely cannot wait to see what she will dare to wear next.